New Jersey Based Olena Medical Sets A New Standard In Anesthesia Care Where Expertise Meets Compassion

Hackensack, NJ - June 4, 2025 - In today's complex healthcare environment, Olena Medical is emerging as a standout leader in anesthesia services - redefining the standards of quality, responsiveness, and physician-led care.

Rooted in a strong ethos of Service, Professionalism, Integrity, and Leadership , Olena Medical is a physician-owned and physician-operated organization committed to delivering exceptional patient care while forming lasting partnerships with surgical centers, hospitals, and healthcare institutions.

“At Olena, patients are at the heart of everything we do,” said Dr. Paul Langevin , CEO of Olena Medical.“We're not just providing anesthesia - we're building partnerships and improving outcomes through a culture of excellence and accountability. Our model empowers physicians to do what they love, and that translates directly into better care.”

Dr. Langevin brings a dynamic blend of clinical, academic, and operational experience to the role. With a background in molecular biology and cardiovascular physiology, he earned his MD from the University of Missouri-Columbia, followed by training in internal medicine, anesthesiology, cardiac anesthesia, and critical care at institutions such as SUNY Stony Brook, the University of Florida, and Dartmouth. He has held key leadership roles at Yale, Drexel, and the University of Florida, where he developed innovative programs in ECMO, deployable resuscitation, and underserved outreach.

“Clinical excellence cannot exist without strong leadership,” Dr. Langevin added.“Olena offers something rare: an agile, physician-led culture that values responsiveness, collaboration, and integrity.”

More Than Just Anesthesia - A True Partnership Model

Olena Medical differs from other anesthesia providers in its holistic, integrated approach to patient care. While many groups focus solely on intraoperative care, Olena delivers comprehensive services from pre-op through post-op, ensuring optimal outcomes at every step along the perioperative spectrum.

Olena's Comprehensive Anesthesia Model Includes:



Pre-Operative Care : Individualized consultations and preparation, empowering patients' confidence and their surgeons with clarity on comorbidity and its impact on intraop and post op care.



Intra-Operative Care : Skilled, fellowship-trained anesthesiologists using advanced techniques and technologies. Indeed, over 50% of our physicians are fellowship trained.

Post-Operative Care : Thoughtful post-op recommendations and consultations beyond routine pain management for faster, more comfortable healing and better outcomes.



The Olena difference extends beyond clinical care. The company actively collaborates with its clients operationally, administratively, and even in growth strategies - helping facilities promote and expand their business, enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and elevate the patient experience.

“Our physicians don't just deliver care - they understand the business of medicine,” said Dr. Langevin.“We partner with our clients to support their success on every level. What is good for their business is good for our company.”

Physician-Led. Mission-Driven. Results-Oriented.

Olena can attract top-tier clinicians with advanced training, often across multiple specialties. Over half of its physicians are fellowship-trained, and the Company supports and encourages them to explore new clinical and leadership pathways. This environment fosters a deep sense of passion, ownership, and innovation.

“At Olena, we encourage every team member to pursue their interests and grow their expertise,” said Dr. Langevin.“This isn't just a job - it's a profession and the pursuit of excellence is what drives extraordinary results.”

Meet the Founder: Dr. Harshvardhan Chaobal

Leading Olena's vision is Dr. Harshvardhan Chaobal , a board-certified anesthesiologist with a reputation for clinical excellence and ethical leadership. An engineer-turned-physician, Dr. Chaobal Trained at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the University of Washington, he was elected Chief Resident and selected for the elite Clinical Scientist Track, followed by two years of practice at Stanford University with focused study in the Management of Perioperative Services and Health Care Business at Stanford's Graduate School of Business. studied at Texas A&M, received his medical degree from Still University, and completed residencies at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the University of Washington, where he served as Chief Resident and trained in the elite Clinical Scientist Track.

He continued his leadership training at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business and Stanford School of Medicine. His clinical experience spans trauma centers, academic hospitals, and community facilities, underscoring his adaptability and commitment to every kind of patient and healthcare setting.

“Olena Medical is about more than just great care,” said Dr. Chaobal.“It's about redefining what a modern anesthesia partnership looks like. Our growth is driven by our relentless focus on clinical excellence, collaboration, and compassion.”

The Olena Difference

Olena Medical is proud to offer an adaptable, responsive care model that exceeds expectations. From supporting clinical teams in the OR to enhancing operational strategies behind the scenes, Olena's collaborative approach stands out in a healthcare landscape too often dominated by mediocrity.

Patients and partners alike will experience the Olena difference.

