Dr. Hanes Brings Root Cause Resolution Medicine To Central Oregon

The Center for Functional Medicine's Dr. Coby Hanes is changing the way people look at health and well-being

PRINEVILLE, OREGON - June 4, 2025 - Dr. Coby Hanes, founder of The Center for Functional Medicine, is changing the way people across Oregon look at their health and well-being with revolutionary root cause resolution medicine. This form of healthcare aims to treat the root cause of the problems a patient is experiencing rather than masking the symptoms with medication.





Dr. Hanes, author of“Going From Surviving to Thriving: Your Functional Medicine Quick Start Guide,” is a functional medicine practitioner who offers an individualized six step plan to help patients overcome their health challenges by targeting the root cause. According to Dr. Hanes,“I work diligently to uncover the root causes of what started the persons symptoms in the first place. I use systems based biology to understand the patient and their problems as an integrated whole, as opposed to treating or chasing every sign and symptom they present with.”

Some of the most common conditions he treats include ADHD, adrenal fatigue, seasonal and food allergies, autoimmune diseases, brain injuries and memory impairment, candida, diabetes, digestive health and leaky gut, and hormone imbalance. He starts by focusing on digestive health in each client.“Most people are beginning to understand that many of their health conditions start in the gut. However, they have never had someone explain it to them or give them a roadmap of how to fix it” said Dr. Hanes.

Then, he moves forward with helping each patient optimize their nutrition; eliminate their toxin burden; reduce inflammation and stop infection; optimize brain function; eliminate allergies and sensitivities; and balance hormones. Dr. Hanes utilizes extensive functional lab testing to get a deep understanding of each patient's metabolic landscape; be it micro or macro nutrients deficiencies, autoimmunity, inflammation, infection or toxins. While functional lab testing looks at some of the same things as traditional labs, functional labs go much deeper, look at many more metabolic and early physiologic markers and interprets them in a much more holistic way, offering a clearer picture of overall health.





Dr. Hanes provides his patients with one-on-one, personalized care that tackles the underlying reasons for their symptoms and suffering.“I've been helping patients with complex, chronic disease long enough to know that symptoms lie and every patient is unique . So, rather than treating symptoms, I work diligently to uncover the“ Root Causes” of what started the symptoms in the first place,” said Dr. Hanes”

Through Dr. Hanes' care, people in Oregon are transforming their health and living healthier lives. Dr. Hanes' preventative approach supports health for the long-term in ways that traditional symptoms based and pharmaceutically dependent medicine cannot. Right now, The Center for Functional Medicine is accepting new patients at its Prineville office. Further information, including how to schedule an appointment, can be found now by visiting

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE

The Center for Functional Medicine, founded by Dr. Coby Hanes, helps patients resolve chronic conditions by targeting root causes.