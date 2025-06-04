Ken Alston Expands A-One Janitorial Into Louisiana And Beaumont, Strengthening Regional Cleaning Services
A-One Janitorial LLC, a trusted provider of medical-grade janitorial services, has expanded into Louisiana and Beaumont, Texas, reinforcing its commitment to underserved Southern markets.
Led by CEO Ken Alston of Newport Beach, A-One Janitorial now services Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, Alexandria, Monroe, New Orleans, and Beaumont, TX. The company provides audit-compliant, 24/7 commercial cleaning to Fortune 500 companies, healthcare systems, and logistics operators.
“We're committed to consistency, accountability, and delivering world-class cleaning where it's needed most,” said Alston.“This expansion also creates high-quality jobs for local communities.”
The company's growth model includes self-performing teams, rapid-response protocols, and facility-specific service plans. With operations now active in 10 states, A-One Janitorial focuses on secondary and tertiary markets within the U.S.
Now Hiring in Louisiana and Beaumont
A-One Janitorial is actively hiring reliable, detail-oriented professionals in its new markets.
