Army Chief, Chinese Envoy Talk Defense Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, met Wednesday with Chinese Ambassador, Chen Chuandong, to discuss prospects of enhancing defense cooperation and efforts to achieve security and stability in the region.Huneiti stressed the need to maintain close military ties with China, given challenges posed to the region, noting the solid defense relations between the two countries.The envoy commended Jordan's role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in promoting regional security and stability. He reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to cooperation in defense matters to fulfill mutual interests.The meeting was attended by the Chinese Defense Attaché in Amman and senior officers from the Jordan Armed Forces.