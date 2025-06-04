Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Army Chief, Chinese Envoy Talk Defense Cooperation

Army Chief, Chinese Envoy Talk Defense Cooperation


2025-06-04 09:06:50
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 4 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, met Wednesday with Chinese Ambassador, Chen Chuandong, to discuss prospects of enhancing defense cooperation and efforts to achieve security and stability in the region.
Huneiti stressed the need to maintain close military ties with China, given challenges posed to the region, noting the solid defense relations between the two countries.
The envoy commended Jordan's role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in promoting regional security and stability. He reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to cooperation in defense matters to fulfill mutual interests.
The meeting was attended by the Chinese Defense Attaché in Amman and senior officers from the Jordan Armed Forces.

MENAFN04062025000117011021ID1109636244

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search