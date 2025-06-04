Tourism Minister, Greek Counterpart Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab met with Greek Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni in Athens on Tuesday to discuss means of enhancing tourism cooperation between Jordan and the Hellenic Republic.The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Circle Med Forum conference, in which Annab participated as Jordan's representative, according to a statement issued by the Ministry on Wednesday.In her address at the forum, Annab highlighted Jordan's experience in sustainable tourism, heritage conservation, and climate change adaptation.Discussions with the Greek side included the exchange of expertise in cultural and religious tourism, development of tourism exchange mechanisms, and collaboration in tourism statistics and regulatory frameworks.Annab extended an official invitation to Kefalogianni to attend the 16th "History and Archaeology of Jordan" conference, scheduled for next September at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal. The conference will be held under the theme, "Archaeology and Sustainability: Learning from the Past for a Secure and Resilient Future."Both sides also agreed to sign a joint work program aimed at strengthening and broadening bilateral tourism cooperation.In a related meeting, Annab met with His Eminence Bishop of Dodoni Chrysostomos, Chairman of the Religious Tourism Commission in Greece. They emphasized the deep-rooted relations between the two nations and the importance of building on them to promote religious tourism and Christian pilgrimage routes.Annab underscored the role of churches in advancing Christian pilgrimage initiatives and highlighted the importance of this partnership in fostering religious tourism between Jordan and Greece.The two sides also discussed the possibility of hosting the "Jordan: The Dawn of Christianity" exhibition in Athens, following its successful debut at the Vatican in February.At the conclusion of the meeting, Annab invited His Eminence to attend the "History and Archaeology of Jordan" conference in Athens.