Some 540 People To Receive Agricultural Production Training-VTC

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) - Vocational Training Corporation (VTC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, launched the 2nd phase of "My Land" (or ARDI)" project to develop on- and off-farm employment skills, which targets youth nationwide, aged between 18 and 35.According to a VTC statement on Wednesday, the project provides 31 training courses set to train up to 540 beneficiaries, integrating theoretical and practical aspects on the latest agricultural technologies.During the training period, the project provides a transportation allowance of JD150 and trainees will receive a professional practice certificate to work in the Kingdom's agricultural sector.Under the project, beneficiaries will be trained on construction of greenhouses, farms and nurseries and production of dairy items, as well as drying vegetables and fruits and making pickles, jams and pastry.The activities also aim to graduate assistant chefs and other specializations in the horticulture field.The VTC said the project represents a "strategic" step aimed at supporting youth to acquire the skills required by the agricultural labor market and also contributes to promoting sustainable agricultural development in the Kingdom.The VTC announced registration will be online via the following link: (Applicants are required to attach personal photos and copies of their academic or professional qualifications and ID. Registration is also open to Syrian refugees using a refugee card.