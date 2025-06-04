403
King Receives FAO Delegation
Amman, June 4 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received on Wednesday a delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), headed by Director General Qu Dongyu.
During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty was presented with the FAO Agricola Medal, in recognition of his efforts and contribution to the prosperity of peoples, and supporting nutrition and food security in the region and the world, particularly through Jordan's humanitarian efforts in Gaza.
The FAO Agricola Medal honours distinguished global leaders and institutions that play an exceptional role in promoting food security and nutrition, poverty reduction and sustainable agriculture and rural development.
The King expressed his appreciation for the FAO's ongoing support to Jordan, particularly in the context of Jordan's National Food Security Information Management System, which was launched in late 2024.
His Majesty affirmed Jordan's readiness to maintain cooperation with the FAO on food security and agricultural development related goals, in accordance with Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision plans.
Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Ali and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.
