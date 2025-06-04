403
Prime Minister, FAO Director-General Discuss Food Security
Amman, June 4 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday received the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Qu Dongyu, and his accompanying delegation at the Prime Ministry.
The meeting, attended by Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat, focused on enhancing cooperation in agriculture and food security, particularly following the FAO's selection of Jordan as the host country for the Regional Observatory for Food Security in the Levant.
The Prime Minister underscored the importance of launching joint projects and programs to tackle pressing challenges in agriculture, food security, water scarcity, and climate change.
The discussion also stressed the need for intensified efforts to ensure the uninterrupted, sufficient, and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, in light of the severe humanitarian crisis there, and to bolster food security in the West Bank.
FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu praised Jordan's expertise in food security and commended its crucial role in facilitating the delivery of aid to Gaza.
