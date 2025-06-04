Wificandy Turned A Common Travel Headache Into A Sweet Global Solution

DUBLIN, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most frustrating parts of international travel is scrambling for affordable and reliable internet access upon landing. It's a challenge most of us know all too well. Elena Slabutu, a tech enthusiast and travel lover, had experienced firsthand the frustration of unreliable public Wi-Fi and the inconvenience of pay-as-you-go SIMs. Hearing stories of tourists racking up hefty roaming fees and struggling with local SIM cards only reinforced her belief that this was a widespread and pressing issue.

Elena Slabuțu, WiFicandy Founder

Continue Reading

In 2018, she founded WiFicandy , a Dublin-based travel tech startup with a simple yet powerful mission: to make staying connected abroad as easy as enjoying a piece of candy. What began as one woman's search for a better solution became a globally loved service helping travelers explore with ease and peace of mind.

Elena approached the problem not just as an entrepreneur, but from a traveller's perspective. Her early exposure to the travel connectivity space, working as an intern in 2014 at a startup that introduced portable Wi-Fi rentals to Ireland, planted the seed for what would eventually become her own venture.

"For travelers, connectivity has become as essential as a passport," Elena says. "I launched WiFicandy so staying online is one less worry when exploring new places."

She noticed a major gap in connectivity for travelers who ventured outside Ireland's major cities. Whether navigating the winding roads of the Wild Atlantic Way or exploring remote villages by public transport, access to reliable internet for maps, bookings, and translations became a necessity.

Her empathy-driven solution began with portable Wi-Fi devices , pocket-sized hotspots that could connect up to eight devices and last a full day, perfect for group travelers or families. Later, she expanded the offering to include eSIM services for those who preferred a digital setup. Every step of WiFicandy's evolution was guided by users' feedback, including friends and family.

Bootstrapped from the beginning, WiFicandy's early growth was far from easy. Elena borrowed seed money from her family and went unpaid for over a year while reinvesting every cent back into the business. Her dedication and resourcefulness paid off: in 2019, WiFicandy experienced a staggering 900% growth in turnover and gained a loyal following among visitors to Ireland and the UK.

Today, WiFicandy offers hotspot rentals and flexible eSIM data packages covering over 100 countries. With innovations like 5G integration and expanded international delivery, the company continues to evolve. But the core mission remains the same: empowering travelers to stay effortlessly connected. Elena is also a proud member of the Guinness Enterprise Centre (GEC), where she shares her journey, connects with founders, and builds partnerships.

"WiFicandy began with my own travel frustrations," Elena reflects. "Now it's a bridge that connects people to the world, to their loved ones, and to the joy of travel itself."

Media Contact:

Elena Slabuțu

Founder & CEO, WiFicandy

[email protected]



Photo -

SOURCE WiFicandy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED