New York Mobile Makes Waves At Mvnos World & MVNO Nation As First U.S. Carrier To Launch On Telness Tech's Seamless OS
New York Mobile Makes Waves at MVNOs World & MVNO Nation as First U.S. Carrier to Launch on Telness Tech's Seamless OS
As global MVNO leaders gather to discuss the future of telecom, New York Mobile is showing the industry what it looks like to lead from the front - not just with technology, but with vision, identity, and brand voice.
A U.S. First, Built on Global Innovation
Telness Tech, the Swedish-born telecom disruptor, has developed a fully automated, cloud-native stack that allows carriers to launch faster, scale smoother, and reduce infrastructure costs. With New York Mobile as its first U.S. deployment, Telness Tech's Seamless OS has officially crossed the Atlantic.
"This isn't just about being first - it's about being different," said a spokesperson for New York Mobile. "We're combining a modern tech stack with a New York state of mind. That means speed, style, and simplicity for our customers - no compromises."
MVNOs World & MVNO Nation: A Stage for Next-Gen Carriers
NYM's announcement at MVNOs World Congress and MVNO Nation Live marks a breakout moment for the young carrier, whose design-forward, culture-savvy approach to mobile has already begun turning heads. With a proprietary search engine for personalized phone numbers, a clean UI/UX onboarding flow, and flexible digital plans, New York Mobile is redefining what it means to be a wireless company in 2025.
Gio Perone , Co-Founder of New York Mobile, underscored the company's ambition:
"We didn't start this to play small. We built New York Mobile to challenge the norm, to push culture forward, and to create a wireless experience that actually feels built for this decade. Being the first in the U.S. to launch on Telness Tech's platform and integrate directly into the T-Mobile platform is just the beginning."
Industry Leaders Take Note
Martina Klingvall, CEO of Telness Tech, praised NYM's approach:
"New York Mobile represents a new class of MVNOs - design-driven, agile, and customer-obsessed. We're proud to power their platform and thrilled to expand our Seamless OS into the U.S. market with such a bold partner."
Modern Wireless, New York Style
Whether it's $1 SIM activation offers, curated number experiences with the "create your own number" initiative, or a frictionless digital signup, NYM is rewriting the wireless playbook for a new generation of customers. And while legacy carriers remain bogged down by complexity, NYM is choosing clarity and creativity.
From the streets of NYC to the global MVNO stage, New York Mobile is proving that the future of telecom belongs to brands that move fast, think differently, and refuse to blend in.
About New York Mobile
New York Mobile is a next-generation U.S. MVNO powered by Telness Tech that operates exclusively on the T-Mobile 5G network. With a platform designed for simplicity and a brand identity rooted in the spirit of New York and built for everyone nationwide, NYM offers a bold alternative to traditional wireless carriers. Learn more at NYMobile .
Media Contact:
NYM Press Office – [email protected]
Visit: nymobile | Phone: 212-212-NYNY
SOURCE New York MobileWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment