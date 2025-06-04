MENAFN - PR Newswire) NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Mobile (NYM) has captured industry attention atand followed it up quickly just weeks later at the inauguralwith a bold announcement as the, a fully digital telecom platform that's reshaping the global MVNO landscape.

New York Mobile Makes Waves at MVNOs World & MVNO Nation as First U.S. Carrier to Launch on Telness Tech's Seamless OS

As global MVNO leaders gather to discuss the future of telecom, New York Mobile is showing the industry what it looks like to lead from the front - not just with technology, but with vision, identity, and brand voice.

A U.S. First, Built on Global Innovation

Telness Tech, the Swedish-born telecom disruptor, has developed a fully automated, cloud-native stack that allows carriers to launch faster, scale smoother, and reduce infrastructure costs. With New York Mobile as its first U.S. deployment, Telness Tech's Seamless OS has officially crossed the Atlantic.

"This isn't just about being first - it's about being different," said a spokesperson for New York Mobile. "We're combining a modern tech stack with a New York state of mind. That means speed, style, and simplicity for our customers - no compromises."

MVNOs World & MVNO Nation: A Stage for Next-Gen Carriers

NYM's announcement at MVNOs World Congress and MVNO Nation Live marks a breakout moment for the young carrier, whose design-forward, culture-savvy approach to mobile has already begun turning heads. With a proprietary search engine for personalized phone numbers, a clean UI/UX onboarding flow, and flexible digital plans, New York Mobile is redefining what it means to be a wireless company in 2025.

Gio Perone , Co-Founder of New York Mobile, underscored the company's ambition:

"We didn't start this to play small. We built New York Mobile to challenge the norm, to push culture forward, and to create a wireless experience that actually feels built for this decade. Being the first in the U.S. to launch on Telness Tech's platform and integrate directly into the T-Mobile platform is just the beginning."

Industry Leaders Take Note

Martina Klingvall, CEO of Telness Tech, praised NYM's approach:

"New York Mobile represents a new class of MVNOs - design-driven, agile, and customer-obsessed. We're proud to power their platform and thrilled to expand our Seamless OS into the U.S. market with such a bold partner."

Modern Wireless, New York Style

Whether it's $1 SIM activation offers, curated number experiences with the "create your own number" initiative, or a frictionless digital signup, NYM is rewriting the wireless playbook for a new generation of customers. And while legacy carriers remain bogged down by complexity, NYM is choosing clarity and creativity.

From the streets of NYC to the global MVNO stage, New York Mobile is proving that the future of telecom belongs to brands that move fast, think differently, and refuse to blend in.

About New York Mobile

New York Mobile is a next-generation U.S. MVNO powered by Telness Tech that operates exclusively on the T-Mobile 5G network. With a platform designed for simplicity and a brand identity rooted in the spirit of New York and built for everyone nationwide, NYM offers a bold alternative to traditional wireless carriers. Learn more at NYMobile .

Media Contact:

NYM Press Office – [email protected]

Visit: nymobile | Phone: 212-212-NYNY

SOURCE New York Mobile

