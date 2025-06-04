Revenuecat And Paddle Launch Integration To Power Cross-Platform Subscription Growth

New integration makes it easier for apps to grow across web and mobile - with seamless entitlements, unified data and no payments or compliance headaches.

LONDON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RevenueCat , the subscription platform used by over 70,000 mobile apps, and Paddle , the leading Merchant of Record for SaaS and digital product companies have launched a new integration to help developers unify subscriptions across web and mobile.

The integration allows users to purchase subscriptions seamlessly across web and mobile. Developers benefit from unified subscription data across platforms, with Paddle managing web-specific payments and the associated tax and compliance complexities. For apps already using Paddle and RevenueCat to separately manage web and app purchases, like Runna , this integration will enable seamless web monetization.

RevenueCat recently raised $50 million in Series C funding led by Bain Capital Ventures, underscoring strong market confidence in its app monetization platform. The partnership with Paddle marks another step toward their mission of helping developers make more money.

Why Now?

Regulatory momentum and market shifts are creating new opportunities for developers to grow beyond the app stores.

A recent U.S. court ruling in the Epic v. Apple case now allows iOS apps to link out to external payment options, opening up new opportunities for developers to experiment with web-based monetization outside the App Store. The European Commission also recently ordered Apple to make further changes to its App Store policies, finding that current terms still restrict developers' ability to offer alternative payment methods.

Expanding subscriptions to the web can help developers explore additional channels for growth, but it also introduces new complexity:



Ensuring seamless subscription entitlements across web and mobile

Navigating web billing's tax, compliance, and chargeback challenges, especially when scaling internationally Avoiding fragmented subscription data that complicates analytics and growth optimization

The RevenueCat and Paddle integration simplifies these complexities: Paddle streamlines web payment logistics, and RevenueCat ensures consistent subscription management and unified customer analytics across all platforms, empowering developers to confidently experiment and identify the right monetization mix for their app.

What the integration delivers



Seamless entitlements : Users can subscribe on one platform and automatically unlock access across web and mobile.

Unified subscription data : All subscription events, across iOS, Android, and web are centralized in the RevenueCat dashboard, enabling accurate real-time analytics Operational simplicity : Paddle handles payments, tax, and compliance on the web so developers don't have to.

Jacob Eiting, CEO & Co-Founder at RevenueCat, said: "Our goal at RevenueCat has always been simple: help developers make more money. Paddle is a great partner in making it easier for developers to offer web-based payments alongside traditional app stores. With this integration, we're giving developers more flexibility to experiment and find the monetization approach that works best for their app and their users."

Jimmy Fitzgerald, CEO of Paddle, said: "There's a huge opportunity for subscription apps to grow revenue by expanding to the web - but that shift brings new technical and operational challenges. By partnering with RevenueCat, we're making it easier for developers to manage subscriptions across platforms, while giving them more control over how and where they monetize."

Miranda Paine, Head of Growth at Runna, said: "RevenueCat plays a central role in the purchase journey within the Runna app, and enabling web purchases in a seamless way was a key priority for us. We explored several web partners and found Paddle to be the best fit. The integration between RevenueCat and Paddle is exactly what we needed, we're excited to see it fully rolled out."

Limited-Time Offer

As part of the integration launch, both Paddle and RevenueCat encourage developers to explore cross-platform subscription opportunities. Paddle is currently offering promotional incentives for developers adopting this integration.

Learn more and get started here.

About Paddle:

Paddle helps over 6,000 digital product companies operate and grow, automatically. As a Merchant of Record (MoR), Paddle manages the complexity of global payments and currencies, refunds, and sales tax compliance on your behalf. We give you insight into your revenue metrics, benchmark your performance and provide the tools and expert advice to accelerate your growth. We're backed by world-class investors including KKR, FTV Capital, Kindred, Notion, and 83North, and have raised almost $300m in financing.

About RevenueCat:

RevenueCat helps developers make more money. Over 70,000 apps, including leaders like VSCO, ClassDojo, and OpenAI's ChatGPT, use RevenueCat to manage and optimize their monetization strategies across iOS, Android, and web. With RevenueCat, developers can remotely configure pricing, packaging, and paywalls without app updates; run targeted monetization experiments; automate refunds; and embed a customer subscription center directly within their apps to proactively reduce support issues. RevenueCat handles monetization complexity so developers can focus on building great products.

SOURCE Paddle

