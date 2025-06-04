Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CTI Acquires Candeo Vision Of London, United Kingdom


2025-06-04 09:06:32
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CTI's newest overseas location brings CTI's world-class AV Integration and Service to the UK

ST. LOUIS, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI , the largest privately held audiovisual integration and events provider in the U.S., has acquired Candeo Vision of London, UK. The company boasts an outstanding reputation in AV integration, and its locations in London and Nottinghamshire mark CTI's first presence in the UK. CTI currently serves customers worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance and across the US.

Location:

CTI London, UK

Address:

Third Floor, 20 Little Britton, London, EC1A 7DH

Phone:

Toll-Free: (800) 743-6051

Email:

[email protected]

"In their nineteen years serving clients across the United Kingdom, Candeo Vision has built an excellent team and a great reputation," says John Laughlin, CEO of CTI, "I've grown to admire the company through the work we've shared as members of the PSNI Global Alliance. They're the right people to bring CTI into the UK, and I look forward to seeing them grow and prosper with the resources that CTI brings."

About CTI
 CTI delivers world-class audiovisual, IT, and unified communications (UCC) solutions, including engineering, design, installation, integration, maintenance, and service. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, CTI serves customers in the US from 40 locations, two locations in the UK, and worldwide through the PSNI Global Alliance.

The largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States, CTI has served clients in the corporate, education, higher-ed, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. From a single room to the largest Fortune 100 companies, the team at CTI has the experience and expertise you need for a successful integration.

For more information, c ontact Tobi Tungl , Chief Marketing Officer | [email protected]

SOURCE CTI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN04062025003732001241ID1109636231

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search