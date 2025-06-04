CTI Acquires Candeo Vision Of London, United Kingdom
|
Location:
|
CTI London, UK
|
Address:
|
Third Floor, 20 Little Britton, London, EC1A 7DH
|
Phone:
|
Toll-Free: (800) 743-6051
|
Email:
|
[email protected]
"In their nineteen years serving clients across the United Kingdom, Candeo Vision has built an excellent team and a great reputation," says John Laughlin, CEO of CTI, "I've grown to admire the company through the work we've shared as members of the PSNI Global Alliance. They're the right people to bring CTI into the UK, and I look forward to seeing them grow and prosper with the resources that CTI brings."
About CTI
CTI delivers world-class audiovisual, IT, and unified communications (UCC) solutions, including engineering, design, installation, integration, maintenance, and service. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, CTI serves customers in the US from 40 locations, two locations in the UK, and worldwide through the PSNI Global Alliance.
The largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States, CTI has served clients in the corporate, education, higher-ed, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. From a single room to the largest Fortune 100 companies, the team at CTI has the experience and expertise you need for a successful integration.
For more information, c ontact Tobi Tungl , Chief Marketing Officer | [email protected]
SOURCE CTIWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment