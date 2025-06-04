Uber Pickup Zones Now Available At Santo Domingo Airport

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, travelers arriving at Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo will find it easier than ever to connect with their Uber rides, thanks to new signage directing them to designated pickup areas just outside the terminal.

Uber launched the initiative in coordination with airport authorities aiming to streamline the arrival process for both visitors and local drivers. International demand for Uber app in the Dominican Republic continues to grow, with riders from over 120 countries using the app in the past quarter alone.

"We want every traveler's first experience in the Dominican Republic to be simple and welcoming. By improving signage and increasing mobility options right at the airport, we're making it easier to move confidently from the moment you land.", said Laura Santillán, Uber's General Manager for Central America and the Caribbean.

Users using the Uber app will now find two dedicated pickup points: one for Uber Select and another for standard Uber services like Comfort and UberXL.

Key Benefits for Travelers:



Reduced Congestion: Dedicated pickup points minimize crowding and confusion.

Faster Pickup Times: An efficient driver waiting zone streamlines the process, ensuring quick connections.

Clear Signage: Easy-to-follow signs guide travelers directly to their designated Uber pickup area. Simplified Experience: Eliminates guesswork for first-time visitors, making airport transfers stress-free.

"The changes reflect growing demand for rideshare services across Latin America, where travelers increasingly rely on services like Uber to move between airports, hotels, beaches, and city centers", confirmed Santillán .

Uber also partnered with a local tourist taxi company, affiliated taxi drivers are now able to register under the Uber Select category, expanding the fleet of high-comfort vehicles.

Why It Matters

These improvements at Santo Domingo Airport are significant for both tourism and the local economy. By making airport transportation more efficient and convenient, Uber enhances the overall visitor experience, potentially encouraging more tourism to the Dominican Republic. Additionally, the partnership with local taxi drivers creates new economic opportunities and integrates existing transportation services with modern technology. This initiative aligns with the broader trend of increased reliance on rideshare services in the region and contributes to the modernization of mobility infrastructure.

The Uber app is available in Punta Cana and other parts of the Dominican Republic. In tourist destinations like Puerto Rico, Cartagena, Cancún, Jamaica, and Costa Rica, travelers are increasingly relying on Uber to move easily.

