New Wellness App Blisstrax Launches To Revolutionize Stress Management

Redefining the Intersection of Music and Wellness, BlissTrax's Custom Sound Technology Works to Enhance Physical and Mental Well-being

ATLANTA, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlissTrax , a wellness app revolutionizing the way we manage stress, is thrilled to bring its library of custom beats and sounds to users everywhere. Made to integrate seamlessly into any daily routine, BlissTrax's proprietary sound technology works to turn physical activity into moving meditation.

Recognizing the connection between mental and physical health, BlissTrax offers a 2-in-1 solution for stress reduction. The app features custom sound technology crafted by renowned sound engineer Cory Allen with music designed to help you reach a meditative state while you move.

"This has been over twenty years in the making," says Founder and CEO Philip Trapkin. "Years ago, I began listening to music during my runs. I soon noticed that when the beat was in sync with my running pace, it took my workouts to a new level. Looking to enhance this experience, BlissTrax was born. Our innovative team has worked to create something that allows people to incorporate sound into their daily lives and improve their mental and physical well-being. Twenty years after the story started, we're excited to finally share something that can help an increasingly stressed world population lead healthier, happier, and gentler lives."

In today's fast-paced world, where time is often scarce and mental health care is essential, BlissTrax has been designed to seamlessly fit into various aspects of daily life. The app allows users to enter a meditative, but awake state whether they are exercising, running errands, working, playing with their kids or more. Each BlissTrax playlist is approximately 33 minutes long, aligned with a standard treadmill workout and includes warm-up and cool-down periods.

After a successful beta phase, BlissTrax has evolved from an innovative idea to a fully developed stress management solution, ready to make a meaningful impact on the digital wellness landscape. Results during this testing phase showed that over 50% of users noticed an improvement in quality of sleep after using BlissTrax.*

To explore BlissTrax and access the library of custom sounds, visit the BlissTrax website or download the app on your mobile device. Enjoy free access to the BlissTrax library for the first 30 days, after which it is $6.99 per month. For more information, contact [email protected] .

*Based on a consumer testing of 81 participants over 21 days

ABOUT BLISSTRAX

Launched in 2025, BlissTrax is a groundbreaking wellness app that is redefining stress management through the seamless integration of movement and music. By syncing engaging, mentally stimulating music with walking routines, BlissTrax creates a dynamic experience that motivates users to maintain daily physical activity while enhancing their mental well-being. More than just a technological advancement, BlissTrax was created to seamlessly transform how individuals integrate music and movement into their daily lives for a healthier, more harmonious existence.

