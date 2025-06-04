Kazakhstan-Belarus Trade Up In 2024, Further Growth Planned
Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin to review progress and discuss further steps to strengthen bilateral ties. The sides emphasized the need to enhance intergovernmental coordination and ensure effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belarus reached $900 million in 2024. In the first quarter of the year, bilateral trade grew by 3.6% year-on-year, approaching $200 million.
Both parties agreed to intensify cooperation and support stronger ties between business communities in the two countries.
The meeting also covered prospects for broader collaboration within the CIS framework, including joint efforts to support sustainable economic growth and improve the well-being of citizens in both Kazakhstan and Belarus.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment