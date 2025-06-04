Kazakhstan-Belarus Trade Up In 2024, Further Growth Planned

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), focusing on the development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin to review progress and discuss further steps to strengthen bilateral ties. The sides emphasized the need to enhance intergovernmental coordination and ensure effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belarus reached $900 million in 2024. In the first quarter of the year, bilateral trade grew by 3.6% year-on-year, approaching $200 million.

Both parties agreed to intensify cooperation and support stronger ties between business communities in the two countries.

The meeting also covered prospects for broader collaboration within the CIS framework, including joint efforts to support sustainable economic growth and improve the well-being of citizens in both Kazakhstan and Belarus.