Iran Links Any Nuclear Agreement To Enrichment Rights - FM
Araghchi emphasized that the journey to cultivate uranium
enrichment capabilities has been a costly endeavor for Iran, and
the nation will steadfastly hold onto this right.
Nevertheless, he expressed that should the discussions unfold under the assumption that Iran will refrain from seeking nuclear arms, a consensus with the United States could be within reach.
The minister emphasized that only a few countries in the world possess the capability to produce nuclear reactor fuel, and this is for clear reasons. It requires not only financial resources but also a strong industrial infrastructure and a strategic political outlook.
To note, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.
Noteworthy, US President Donald Trump has pointed out in his statements that Iran is sitting on a gold mine of energy resources. Iran has no need to chase rainbows with a nuclear program, and it would be wise to steer clear of enriching uranium.
