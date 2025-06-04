Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment To Rules-Based Trade At OECD Ministerial Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Economy and Industry of Bulgaria Petar Dilov, participated in the annual meeting of the Council of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) at ministerial level in Paris, France, Trend reports citing the country's Ministry of Economy and Industry.

The Minister of Economy is part of the Bulgarian delegation at the forum, which is headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev.

The theme of this year's Council of Ministers session is “Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Prosperity through Rules-Based Trade, Investment, and Innovation.”

The event also provides an opportunity to present Bulgaria's progress in the process of accession to the organisation.

Minister Dilov stated that the benefits for Bulgaria from joining the OECD will unlock the potential of the Bulgarian economy.

“I am confident that adopting the organisation's values and best practices will send a strong signal to trade partners and international investors,” he said.

Minister Dilov delivered a speech in a session titled“Enhancing Multilateral Cooperation and a Rules-Based International Trade System to Promote More Resilient and Robust Global Supply Chains.”

In his speech, he emphasized that the OECD can provide a forum for international dialogue and support multilateral action.

According to him, the organisation plays a vital role in moments when enhanced international cooperation is needed to address disruptions in trade and investment.

“We support a level playing field globally, the promotion of fair trade practices, the preservation of the benefits of open markets, and maintaining a well-functioning, rules-based global trade system,” Dilov stressed.

The Minister of Economy declared that overcoming uncertainty, rising trade barriers, and a fragmented global economy requires the promotion of rules-based trade.

He believes that improving competitiveness, ensuring predictability, and strengthening the resilience of supply chains is crucial.

“Crises know no borders, and international cooperation to address them plays a key role,” he firmly stated.

In his address, Minister Dilov assured that Bulgaria will work in close cooperation with OECD member countries to tackle existing challenges.

The Ministerial Council is the highest-level forum of the OECD, overseeing its work, setting priorities, discussing the global and economic context, and addressing other issues such as the organisation's budget and accession process. It is attended by ministers of finance, economy, foreign affairs, trade, and other institutions of OECD member and partner countries, as well as representatives of international organisations. The Council meets at this level once a year.