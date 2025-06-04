Armenia's Polluted Rivers Flowing To Araz Imperil Azerbaijan's Ecological Safety - EPF
According to him, concerns about the pollution of the Araz River were also expressed in Iran in February this year.
"The entire territory of Azerbaijan is under threat due to these environmental risks. The media are obliged to raise this issue and attract the attention of international organizations," he noted.
Baghirov also emphasized the unexpectedness of the initiative put forward by 33 organizations from Türkiye.
"This shows that the environmental problems caused by Armenia's activities are already causing concern not only in Azerbaijan, but also in Türkiye and Iran. There are more than 900 mining enterprises in Armenia, 24 of which work with precious metals, and the rest with inert materials such as crushed stone and others," he added.
