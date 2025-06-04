Azerbaijani Army Engages In 'Resolute Force 2025' Tactical Training

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Representatives of the Azerbaijan Army participated in NATO's "Resolute Force - 2025" multinational command-staff exercise, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

A group of officers of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University represented Azerbaijan at the exercise held at the G.S. Rakovski National Defense College in the Republic of Bulgaria.

Azerbaijani officers successfully accomplished the assigned tasks at the exercise, which also involved representatives from the armies of Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, North Macedonia, and Greece.

The objective of the exercise was to carry out activities in line with the military decision-making process, as well as to enhance the skills of commanders and headquarters to manage units in operational conditions.

At the end of the command-staff exercise, certificates were presented to the participants.