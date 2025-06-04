Azerbaijan Openly Stands In Solidarity With Pakistan Amid Tensions With India - Speaker (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova had a meeting with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in our country, Qasim Mohiuddin, on 4 June, the parliamentary press service told Trend reports.

The progress of the strategic connections of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, based on friendship and fraternity, was mentioned with pleasure as the meeting went on.

With as much satisfaction, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova referred to last week's visit to our country by Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, the trip of both Heads of State to the de-occupied Azerbaijani town of Lachin and the holding there of the trilateral Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Türkiye Summit. Also, Sahiba Gafarova said that the Summit served as yet another vivid demonstration of the brotherhood and friendship amongst our nations, united by shared values, and that the decisions adopted during the event will mark new milestones in the co-operation between the two friendly and fraternal countries across a wide range of fields.

Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin, the enduring nature of the bonds of friendship and brotherhood uniting our countries and peoples. He conveyed the greetings of the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, to the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin provided detailed information regarding the conflict between Pakistan and India. The diplomat noted that our countries extend mutual support on all issues, particularly highlighting the significance of Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stated that Azerbaijan had been monitoring the recent tensions between Pakistan and India closely and with great concern, and in these challenging times, openly demonstrates her solidarity with Pakistan. She added that Azerbaijan supports resolving the conflict through dialogue and peaceful means, following international law principles and norms, as well as the resolutions of the UN Security Council. It was also emphasised that Pakistan consistently supports Azerbaijan's justified position on issues of national importance. The people of Azerbaijan deeply value Pakistan's support for Azerbaijan's just stance during the 44-day Patriotic War, a position grounded in the norms and principles of international law.

Furthermore, it was mentioned at the meeting that the interaction between our parliaments has a positive impact on the development of relations between our states, and it was further emphasised that highly effective co-operative ties have been established between our legislative assemblies. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova recalled her official and working visits to Pakistan in 2021 as well as the meetings she had had with Pakistani counterparts at various international events.

The conversation continued with the highlighting of the packed agendas of our countries' legislative assemblies in bilateral, trilateral, and multilateral formats. Also, the trilateral co-operation format of the Speakers of Parliament of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye was described as an important platform. Besides, they talked about the active interaction of our legislatures in international organisations.

Besides, the meeting saw an exchange of opinions about other matters of shared interest.