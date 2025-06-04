403
Turkish Lawmakers Re-Elect Numan Kurtulmus as Speaker of Parliament
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish lawmakers reinstated Numan Kurtulmus, a prominent figure from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), as the speaker of parliament. Representing Istanbul, Kurtulmus secured a decisive victory in the third round with 329 votes, exceeding the 301 required for an outright majority.
Kurtulmus is set to serve a three-year term unless early elections intervene. The speakership race included candidates from five parliamentary parties, though the AKP’s nationalist coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), opted not to run a candidate and instead backed Kurtulmus.
Addressing parliament after his re-election, Kurtulmus emphasized the urgent need for national solidarity against terrorism. "We agree that establishing a terror-free Türkiye is the most urgent issue before us," he said.
He also renewed his call for drafting a new constitution, framing it as a vital obligation to future generations. "Our responsibility is to crown the second century of our Republic with a civilian, democratic, participatory, and inclusive constitution," he stated.
