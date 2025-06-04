Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish Lawmakers Re-Elect Numan Kurtulmus as Speaker of Parliament

Turkish Lawmakers Re-Elect Numan Kurtulmus as Speaker of Parliament


2025-06-04 09:06:11
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish lawmakers reinstated Numan Kurtulmus, a prominent figure from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), as the speaker of parliament. Representing Istanbul, Kurtulmus secured a decisive victory in the third round with 329 votes, exceeding the 301 required for an outright majority.

Kurtulmus is set to serve a three-year term unless early elections intervene. The speakership race included candidates from five parliamentary parties, though the AKP’s nationalist coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), opted not to run a candidate and instead backed Kurtulmus.

Addressing parliament after his re-election, Kurtulmus emphasized the urgent need for national solidarity against terrorism. "We agree that establishing a terror-free Türkiye is the most urgent issue before us," he said.

He also renewed his call for drafting a new constitution, framing it as a vital obligation to future generations. "Our responsibility is to crown the second century of our Republic with a civilian, democratic, participatory, and inclusive constitution," he stated.

MENAFN04062025000045017169ID1109636217

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search