ACWA Power Closely Following Green Energy Corridor Developments In Azerbaijan

Saudi Arabia's leading energy company, ACWA Power, is closely monitoring the rapid development of green energy corridors in Azerbaijan, according to Polina Lyubomirova, the company's Director of Business Development, Azernews reports, citing the Trend.

Lyubomirova emphasised that Azerbaijan is evolving into a key player in the regional energy transition during the Baku Energy Forum.

“We are seeing how quickly green energy corridors are progressing in Azerbaijan,” she said.“Initially, there was talk of just one route - a subsea cable under the Black Sea. Today, four different corridors are being discussed. While each has distinct technical and strategic aspects, all are of interest to our company.”

According to Lyubomirova, these initiatives are currently in the early analytical and advisory assessment phase, which means it is too soon to discuss ACWA Power's potential participation in specific projects.

“Our role is to explore and evaluate these opportunities. Execution will only be possible once all technical and economic feasibility studies are completed,” she stressed.

Lyubomirova also noted that ACWA Power is actively expanding its project portfolio across the region.

In Azerbaijan, the company is nearing completion of the 240 MW Khizi–Absheron wind power plant, one of the country's most significant renewable energy projects to date. In addition, ACWA Power is involved in a desalination initiative aimed at enhancing water sustainability.

Meanwhile, in Uzbekistan, the company is working on several large-scale projects in wind and solar energy, as well as energy storage systems, further strengthening its footprint in Central Asia's clean energy sector.

ACWA Power's growing engagement reflects the region's increasing importance in the global energy transition-and Azerbaijan's ambition to become a regional hub for renewable energy and green infrastructure.