EU Approves Bulgariaآ's Accession To Eurozone In Jan. '26

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Approves Bulgariaآ's Accession To Eurozone In Jan. '26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 4 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) approved on Wednesday Bulgariaآ's accession to the Eurozone, starting from 1 January 2026, making it the 21st country to adopt the single European currency.
In a statement, the European Commission said that the decision follows its 2025 Convergence Report which concluded that Bulgaria meets all the required economic and legal criteria for joining the Eurozone.
It added that these include price stability, sound public finances, stable exchange rates, convergence of long-term interest rates, and alignment of national legislation with EU laws.
The Commission clarified that this positive economic assessment strengthens Bulgariaآ's position at the European level, noting that the European Central Bank also published a concurrent report supporting the Commissionآ's findings.
In light of this assessment, the European Commission has adopted proposals to submit a draft decision and a draft regulation to the EU Council regarding Bulgariaآ's introduction of the euro starting in early 2026.
The Council is expected to make its final decision after consultations with the Eurogroup and the European Council, and after receiving opinions from the European Parliament and the European Central Bank.
Bulgaria submitted an official request in February to prepare a special report assessing its readiness to adopt the euro in preparation for its entry early next year. (end)
arn
In a statement, the European Commission said that the decision follows its 2025 Convergence Report which concluded that Bulgaria meets all the required economic and legal criteria for joining the Eurozone.
It added that these include price stability, sound public finances, stable exchange rates, convergence of long-term interest rates, and alignment of national legislation with EU laws.
The Commission clarified that this positive economic assessment strengthens Bulgariaآ's position at the European level, noting that the European Central Bank also published a concurrent report supporting the Commissionآ's findings.
In light of this assessment, the European Commission has adopted proposals to submit a draft decision and a draft regulation to the EU Council regarding Bulgariaآ's introduction of the euro starting in early 2026.
The Council is expected to make its final decision after consultations with the Eurogroup and the European Council, and after receiving opinions from the European Parliament and the European Central Bank.
Bulgaria submitted an official request in February to prepare a special report assessing its readiness to adopt the euro in preparation for its entry early next year. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment