UK Experiences Driest Spring in Decades
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has undergone its hottest spring ever documented, coupled with the least rainfall in over fifty years, according to preliminary data released Monday.
Statistics from the Met Office, the nation's official weather service, indicate that the mean temperature for spring reached 9.5°C (49.1°F).
This figure surpasses the historical seasonal average by 1.4°C, establishing it as the hottest spring since measurements began in 1884.
According to the Met Office, "Eight of the 10 warmest springs in the UK have occurred in the past 25 years," with "the three warmest springs" all having taken place since 2017.
These findings underscore a recent trend toward increasing seasonal temperatures.
In addition to the heat, the UK faced its most arid spring in more than five decades. It ranked as the sixth driest spring since records began in 1836.
The nation received just 128.2 millimeters (5 inches) of precipitation, which is 40 percent less than the long-term norm.
Marine areas surrounding the British Isles also encountered abnormally high temperatures, with sea surface heat reaching historic levels during April and May.
The Met Office noted that these oceanic conditions marked the highest springtime sea temperatures ever recorded.
The agency issued a warning that certain regions saw sea temperatures rise by up to 4°C above typical values, resulting in extraordinary conditions along the UK’s shoreline.
Met Office expert Emily Carlisle commented that "the UK's climate continues to change," emphasizing that what sets spring 2025 apart is the rare convergence of extreme heat, abundant sunshine, and exceptionally low rainfall.
CommentsNo comment