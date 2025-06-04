Almost Two Million Muslim Pilgrims Kick Off Hajj Rituals

(MENAFN) Close to two million Muslim worshippers commenced the spiritually profound Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.



The pilgrims performed the Tawaf by circling the Kaaba, located at the center of Mecca’s sacred mosque, before proceeding to Mina—a sprawling tent city situated en route to Mecca—signaling the initial stage of the Hajj rites.



Pilgrims are set to spend the night in Mina engaging in prayers and personal reflection, preparing for the pivotal ascent of Mount Arafat on Thursday, widely regarded as the climax of the pilgrimage.



A Saudi broadcaster reported that pilgrims will travel to Mina via buses and trains, following “organized transportation plans” with “a clear commitment” to orderly movement.



Official Saudi data reveals that over 1.47 million Muslim pilgrims have arrived in the kingdom for Hajj this year. With the inclusion of domestic participants, the total number of pilgrims is projected to near two million.



Last year, the pilgrimage attracted more than 1.8 million Muslims from 200 nations worldwide.

Hajj represents the fifth pillar of Islam, a mandatory religious duty for all financially capable Muslims to undertake at least once in their lifetime.



The pilgrimage encompasses a series of rituals symbolizing core Islamic values and honoring the tribulations faced by the Prophet Abraham and his family.

