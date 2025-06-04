From Classroom To Crisis Response--Cooper Union Honors Vantiq For Real-World Impact

Founded by alumnus Marty Sprinzen, Vantiq is powering life-critical systems that use real-time intelligence to protect cities, patients and communities across the globe

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art has awarded its annual President's Citation to Vantiq co-founder and CEO Marty Sprinzen, honoring his groundbreaking contributions to engineering and technology in service of society.

In accepting the award, Marty reflected on the legacy of Peter Cooper-an inventor, philanthropist, and entrepreneur-who founded The Cooper Union to empower the brightest minds to use their talents to help the world.

A renowned private college for more than 165 years, The Cooper Union is composed of its three distinguished schools of architecture, art and engineering. It has long served as a beacon for civic engagement, with its Great Hall welcoming both everyday citizens and global leaders to address the most urgent issues of their time.

That mission shaped Sprinzen's career-not just in business, but in building systems that give back. Vantiq was created to meet complex challenges head-on, using real-time intelligence to protect lives and infrastructure. It's a modern continuation of Peter Cooper's original vision that innovation should exist in service of the greater public good.

"At Cooper, I learned that engineering is more than equations-it's responsibility," said Sprinzen. "That lesson stayed with me. It inspired the trajectory of my entire career. Vantiq is built on the belief that the right system, acting fast enough, can save lives. We are living in a time when environmental crises are constant, not isolated, and engineers are most equipped to meet those challenges head-on."

Today, Vantiq's platform powers intelligent systems that act instantly during crises-coordinating emergency response, virtual hospital operations and critical infrastructure across major cities. Built on a real-time, event-driven architecture, Vantiq enables governments and enterprises alike to orchestrate AI, edge computing and automation-including the ability to automate Generative AI workflows-turning live data into immediate action. Whether in healthcare, public safety or disaster response, the systems powered by Vantiq operate where and when every second matters.

"The Cooper Union has always championed innovation in service of society," said Malcolm King, Interim President of The Cooper Union. "The work inspired by its alumni-like the systems built to respond to real-world challenges in real time-reflects Peter Cooper's vision that the school's graduates serve as a force for public good."

This recognition affirms Cooper Union's mission to produce engineers who lead with purpose-moving from classrooms to control rooms, from ideas to impact.

About Cooper Union

Founded in 1859 by inventor, industrialist, and philanthropist Peter Cooper, The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art provides a rigorous education in art, architecture, and engineering, complemented by a strong foundation in the humanities and social sciences.

About Vantiq

Vantiq is the leading platform for automating and orchestrating software with real-time intelligence powered by Generative AI-turning insight into instant action. Built for enterprises, governments and industries where milliseconds matter, Vantiq enables organizations to integrate AI, edge computing and real-time data to power intelligent, event-driven systems. With its low-code architecture and Agentic AI capabilities, Vantiq accelerates digital transformation in sectors like disaster response, smart infrastructure, defense, and healthcare-ensuring AI doesn't just analyze data, but takes action when it counts. For more information, visit Vanti .

Media Contact:

Maria Brown

[email protected]

SOURCE Vantiq

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED