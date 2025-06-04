Major Auction Event Announced: Over 6,000 Lots Of CNC Machining, Grinding, And Fabrication Equipment From J&E Companies And R&B Grinding To Hit The Market



CNC Vertical & Horizontal Machining Centers from top manufacturers including Mazak, Okuma, Makino, and Haas



CNC Turning Centers with live tooling and sub-spindles, as late as 2024



ID/OD and Centerless Grinders from brands such as Toyoda, Cincinnati, and Kellenberger



Fabrication Equipment , including press brakes, shears, laser cutters, CNC turret punches and welders



Screw Machines from Tsugami, Acme Gridley, Greenlee, Conomatic and Brown & Sharpe



Toolroom Machinery , surface grinders, mills, lathes, and drill presses



Inspection and Quality Control Equipment , including CMMs and digital measuring systems



Material Handling Equipment , racking, forklifts, and cranes

Complete Support Assets , including compressors, chillers, and facility infrastructure

"This is one of the most significant industrial auctions of the year, featuring equipment from two highly respected manufacturers," said Taso Sofikitis, Chief Executive Officer of Maynards Group of Companies. "Buyers will find exceptional value across all locations, from precision CNC machines to heavy-duty fabrication systems."

Alex Holland, President of Holland Industrial Group, added, "We are excited to bring this opportunity to the global marketplace. The quality, quantity, and diversity of equipment being offered presents a rare chance for manufacturers and machine shops to expand capabilities or upgrade at competitive pricing."

Auction Schedule



Racine, WI



Tuesday, July 15: Webcast Auction





Wednesday, July 16: Webcast Auction

Thursday, July 17: Online Auction



Shakopee, MN



Tuesday, July 22: Webcast Auction

Wednesday, July 23: Online Auction



Lakeville, MN Thursday, July 24: Webcast Auction



Plymouth, MN



Tuesday, July 29: Webcast Auction

Wednesday, July 30: Online Auction



Reynosa, Mexico Tuesday, August 5: Webcast Auction

For full auction catalogs and registration details, please visit or .

About Maynards Group of Companies

Maynards, established in 1902, is a global leader in industrial auctions, asset valuation, and liquidation services, supporting clients across a wide range of sectors including manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace.

About Holland Industrial Group

Holland Industrial Group specializes in the acquisition and sale of surplus industrial assets, providing customized solutions for plant closures, surplus inventory management, and complete liquidations.

