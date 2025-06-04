Major Auction Event Announced: Over 6,000 Lots Of CNC Machining, Grinding, And Fabrication Equipment From J&E Companies And R&B Grinding To Hit The Market
-
CNC Vertical & Horizontal Machining Centers from top manufacturers including Mazak, Okuma, Makino, and Haas
CNC Turning Centers with live tooling and sub-spindles, as late as 2024
ID/OD and Centerless Grinders from brands such as Toyoda, Cincinnati, and Kellenberger
Fabrication Equipment , including press brakes, shears, laser cutters, CNC turret punches and welders
Screw Machines from Tsugami, Acme Gridley, Greenlee, Conomatic and Brown & Sharpe
Toolroom Machinery , surface grinders, mills, lathes, and drill presses
Inspection and Quality Control Equipment , including CMMs and digital measuring systems
Material Handling Equipment , racking, forklifts, and cranes
Complete Support Assets , including compressors, chillers, and facility infrastructure
"This is one of the most significant industrial auctions of the year, featuring equipment from two highly respected manufacturers," said Taso Sofikitis, Chief Executive Officer of Maynards Group of Companies. "Buyers will find exceptional value across all locations, from precision CNC machines to heavy-duty fabrication systems."
Alex Holland, President of Holland Industrial Group, added, "We are excited to bring this opportunity to the global marketplace. The quality, quantity, and diversity of equipment being offered presents a rare chance for manufacturers and machine shops to expand capabilities or upgrade at competitive pricing."
Auction Schedule
-
Racine, WI
-
Tuesday, July 15: Webcast Auction
Wednesday, July 16: Webcast Auction
Thursday, July 17: Online Auction
-
Shakopee, MN
-
Tuesday, July 22: Webcast Auction
Wednesday, July 23: Online Auction
-
Lakeville, MN
-
Thursday, July 24: Webcast Auction
-
Plymouth, MN
-
Tuesday, July 29: Webcast Auction
Wednesday, July 30: Online Auction
-
Reynosa, Mexico
-
Tuesday, August 5: Webcast Auction
For full auction catalogs and registration details, please visit or .
About Maynards Group of Companies
Maynards, established in 1902, is a global leader in industrial auctions, asset valuation, and liquidation services, supporting clients across a wide range of sectors including manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace.
About Holland Industrial Group
Holland Industrial Group specializes in the acquisition and sale of surplus industrial assets, providing customized solutions for plant closures, surplus inventory management, and complete liquidations.
Contact:
Mario Mazzuca
(517) 204-0033
[email protected]
SOURCE Maynards Group
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment