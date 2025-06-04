Frontdoor Benefits Receives $2.1 Million Investment To Improve Access To SNAP And Public Assistance Programs

HARTFORD, Conn., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontdoor Benefits, a public benefit corporation using technology and private-sector partnerships to improve how low-income Americans access social safety net programs like SNAP, has received a $2.1 million investment from The Connecticut Project.

The investment supports Frontdoor Benefits' work to modernize how public benefits are delivered by simplifying and digitizing enrollment and renewal, and by involving private sector partners like grocery stores that have a stake in increasing benefits enrollment. The partnership aligns with The Connecticut Project's broader strategy to promote economic stability and opportunity for working class people.

Frontdoor Benefits was founded in 2024 by Charlotte Weiner , a former Fellow in the Connecticut Governor's Office and Stanford MBA, and Ben Sheldon, a former software engineering director at Code for America. The company was created to address a national challenge: over $100B in public benefits go unclaimed each year.

"At Frontdoor Benefits, we're changing the way over 40 million low-income Americans access safety net benefits," said Charlotte Weiner, CEO of Frontdoor Benefits. "We're turning the dead ends that families face into front doors for benefits access – and we're unlocking the private sector's stake in safety net innovation."

Frontdoor Benefits expands who helps maintain America's social safety net by partnering with private businesses that benefit when more eligible people enroll in public programs. Grocery stores see more food purchases when customers can reliably get enrolled and stay enrolled in food assistance and can pay with EBT. Health providers save money when members have stable access to healthy food: for instance, eligible adults incur on average $1,400 less per year in medical care costs when they are enrolled in SNAP.

"Public benefits are a critical safety net, but clunky and confusing systems often prevent people from accessing them," said Garth Harries, president and CEO of The Connecticut Project. "All of us are stronger when people can access the tools and opportunities they need to survive and thrive. This investment is about connecting more people with the benefits they need and about ensuring everyone, including the private sector, embraces their role in making that happen."

This investment is part of The Connecticut Project's ongoing effort to support initiatives that strengthen the public benefit infrastructure, reduce inequality, and expand economic security.

About The Connecticut Project

The Connecticut Project brings together people, ideas, and resources to build opportunity. The Connecticut Project envisions a fair, thriving Connecticut where working class people from every race, gender, income, and geography can afford and access opportunity.

About Frontdoor Benefits

Frontdoor Benefits is a public benefit corporation that helps low-income Americans navigate public benefits like SNAP from eligibility to renewal. Frontdoor Benefits is supported by The Connecticut Project, the Stanford Impact Founder award, and Blue Ridge Labs.

Media contacts

Charlotte Weiner

Phone: 781-686-5144

Email: [email protected]

Meghan Holden

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Frontdoor Benefits

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED