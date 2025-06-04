KFC Chief Digital Officer And Former Marriott Executive Joins Jurny To Accelerate AI-Powered PMS Growth

Tuscano brings enterprise-scale expertise as Jurny expands Hospitality First Agentic AI PMS platform across hospitality-from short term rentals to global hotel brands

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurny , the hospitality technology company redefining property management for hotels and short-term rentals with agentic AI, today announced the appointment of Paul Tuscano as Strategic Board Advisor. Currently Chief Digital Officer at KFC and former senior executive at Marriott International, Tuscano brings over two decades of experience leading enterprise-scale product innovation for global brands.

Tuscano is best known for his work at Marriott International, where he launched and scaled the Bonvoy mobile app and led global efforts to modernize the digital guest experience across one of the world's largest hotel portfolios. Today at KFC, he oversees digital strategy and product innovation for one of the most recognizable consumer brands in the U.S.

At Jurny, he will advise on enterprise technology strategy, go-to-market partnerships, and large-scale implementation as the company expands its Agentic AI-powered infrastructure to meet growing demand from both short-term rental operators and large hotel groups. His experience across both sectors will help ensure the platform performs at every level-from boutique properties to global chains.

"Paul's been in the trenches-he's led teams, built products, and dealt with the same operational challenges our partners face every day," said Luca Zambello, CEO of Jurny. "He understands where the friction is and what it takes to build technology that actually makes life easier for operators and better for guests. As an advisor, he brings a sharp eye for UX, a clear view of market gaps, and a deep understanding of what hospitality operators need to succeed with a modern property management solution."

That perspective will be especially valuable as Jurny accelerates rollout of next-gen PMS platform capabilities-built to eliminate manual processes, reduce tech stack complexity, and enable intelligent automation across the entire property lifecycle.

Tuscano's career has centered on building products that balance elevated user experiences with operational performance - a core priority as Jurny expands the reach of its proprietary next generation agentic AI, Nia, to a broader market. His guidance will help ensure Jurny continues to scale with both speed and precision as demand for intelligent, AI-driven hospitality infrastructure accelerates.

"I've spent my career building systems that scale without losing sight of the user experience," said Paul Tuscano. "What Jurny is building with AI lays the groundwork for a smarter, more resilient property management platform-one that could reshape how hospitality operates. It's rare to find a team thinking this far ahead and executing at this level. I'm excited to support what comes next."

Jurny is a hospitality technology company powering operations for short-term rentals and boutique hotels with its proprietary agentic AI platform, Nia. Through JurnyOS, operators gain access to fully integrated, intelligent workflows, and real-time operational insights across every property touchpoint. Jurny's mission is to modernize hospitality by eliminating inefficiencies and delivering next-generation guest experiences.

