Supercom Awarded North Carolina Sheriff's Association Technology Procurement Contract

Competitive statewide RFP win provides a platform for efficient expansion within the state

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB ), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has been awarded a statewide technology procurement contract by the North Carolina Sheriff's Association, emerging as the only new electronic monitoring technology provider selected through this competitive RFP. This contract serves as a procurement vehicle to allow all counties in North Carolina to contract directly with SuperCom on preset terms, most of the time without an additional RFP process. This strategic win is another testament to the Company's rapid expansion across the North American public safety market.

The North Carolina Sheriff's Association runs these competitive processes to identify high-quality providers and facilitate efficient purchasing for law enforcement and public safety agencies both within North Carolina and across the United States. SuperCom met stringent requirements, including an assessment of financial stability and direct positive feedback in regards to quality and satisfaction from five active U.S. SuperCom customers. Multiple solutions from SuperCom's Pure Security suite were approved for procurement under the contract, including PureOne – SuperCom's one-piece GPS solution; PureTrack – its two-piece GPS solution with smartphone; and PureShield – its Domestic Violence solution.

The Company plans to attend a large conference this summer of the North Carolina Sheriff's Association, where it will present its technology to many counties across the state. Counties that will procure SuperCom's solutions through this contract will follow a recurring revenue model, billed monthly by daily unit count.

"We are pleased with this new milestone as part of our expansion across the U.S. Winning in this competitive RFP, governed by an esteemed state-level association, signals clear progress in our business plan as we expand our presence as a valuable provider of electronic monitoring technology. Beyond the quality of our technology and services, we were happy to see that formal analysis of our financial stability and direct references from our active U.S. customers led the North Carolina Sheriff's Association to award us this contract," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"We are continuously exploring new avenues to accelerate our U.S. expansion, and this award opens the door to a potentially impactful one," Trabelsi added. "Procurement vehicles like this-whether statewide, regional, or national-enable faster sales cycles and broader access to counties across the U.S. Given that state-level organizations often share similar requirements, this strengthens our confidence in our expansion trajectory across the U.S."

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2025, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Logo -

SOURCE SuperCom

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED