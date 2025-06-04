Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MONTRÉAL RISE REGGAE FESTIVAL TAKES OVER THE WATERWAYS AT BASSIN PEEL!

MONTRÉAL RISE REGGAE FESTIVAL TAKES OVER THE WATERWAYS AT BASSIN PEEL!


2025-06-04 09:01:20
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Bringing RISE Reggae to Montréal is a dream come true," says Orlando Newton, CEO of Nouvelle Vie . "We've watched this city's appetite for authentic Caribbean culture grow, and Bassin Peel is the perfect stage to unite communities through music and create memories that last a lifetime."

The festival will offer an intimate yet full-scale production featuring major international headliners, including:

  • Anthony B , Kranium , Gramps Morgan and Romain Virgo , all straight from Jamaica;
  • Soca queens Alison Hinds (Barbados) and Patrice Roberts (Trinidad & Tobago), and Skinny Fabulous (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), powered by Duracell;
  • Dancehall icons Demarco , the legendary Sister (what a bam bam) Nancy, Lady G and Massive B .

Each evening will also spotlight special performances by Quebecois and Canadian artists , celebrating local talent alongside global stars.

TICKETS & INFO:

Now on sale at montrealrisereggaefestival and local outlets in Montréal, Ottawa & Toronto. Visit the website for the full schedule, official ticket vendors, parking details and more. Follow @iloverise on social media for more announcements..

ABOUT THE ORGANIZERS

  • Nouvelle Vie - Instagram
  • Taste of the Caribbean - Website
  • Mahaba Youth Alliance - Instagram

@ A GLANCE

  • What: A three-day reggae-influenced festival featuring international artists with full live bands
  • Where: Bassin Peel, Montréal-Griffintown (STM: metro Bonaventure and Peel, Bus Lines 35, 61, 74, Wellington/Peel)
  • When: August 8th – 10th, 2025 (3PM-11PM daily)
  • Who: International Artists' lineup and schedule ;
  • Tickets: Buy your tickets online and local outlets .

SOCIAL MEDIA

  • FB:
  • IG:
  • X:
  • TT: @iloverisemtl

#iloverise

SOURCE Montreal Rise Reggae Festival

MENAFN04062025003732001241ID1109636153

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search