MONTRÉAL RISE REGGAE FESTIVAL TAKES OVER THE WATERWAYS AT BASSIN PEEL!

MONTRÉAL RISE REGGAE FESTIVAL TAKES OVER THE WATERWAYS AT BASSIN PEEL!
The festival will offer an intimate yet full-scale production featuring major international headliners, including:
-
Anthony B , Kranium , Gramps Morgan and Romain Virgo , all straight from Jamaica;
Soca queens Alison Hinds (Barbados) and Patrice Roberts (Trinidad & Tobago), and Skinny Fabulous (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), powered by Duracell;
Dancehall icons Demarco , the legendary Sister (what a bam bam) Nancy, Lady G and Massive B .
Each evening will also spotlight special performances by Quebecois and Canadian artists , celebrating local talent alongside global stars.
TICKETS & INFO:
Now on sale at montrealrisereggaefestival and local outlets in Montréal, Ottawa & Toronto. Visit the website for the full schedule, official ticket vendors, parking details and more. Follow @iloverise on social media for more announcements..
ABOUT THE ORGANIZERS
-
Nouvelle Vie - Instagram
Taste of the Caribbean - Website
Mahaba Youth Alliance - Instagram
@ A GLANCE
-
What: A three-day reggae-influenced festival featuring international artists with full live bands
Where: Bassin Peel, Montréal-Griffintown (STM: metro Bonaventure and Peel, Bus Lines 35, 61, 74, Wellington/Peel)
When: August 8th – 10th, 2025 (3PM-11PM daily)
Who: International Artists' lineup and schedule ;
Tickets: Buy your tickets online and local outlets .
SOCIAL MEDIA
-
FB:
IG:
X:
TT: @iloverisemtl
#iloverise
SOURCE Montreal Rise Reggae Festival
