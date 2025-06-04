Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + U.S. & China Expected To Speak


2025-06-04 09:01:20

  • The major averages are little changed entering Wednesday's session after securing a second-straight day of gains to begin the week.
  • President Trump said overnight in a Truth Social post that it is "extremely hard" to make a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This comes as the White House says the two leaders are expected to speak this week.
  • Investors will get a clearer picture of the job market this morning with ADP releasing its May report on private sector employment. This comes after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that job openings rose to 7.4 million in April.

Opening Bell
 Forbes celebrates the Forbes Iconoclast Summit which will bring together the world's most influential dealmakers and financial titans.

Closing Bell
 Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSL ) highlights its long-term strategy, operational plans, and 2028 financial targets.

