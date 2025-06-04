Elevate Branson Launches Elevate Community: A Landmark Tiny Home Development Addressing The Poverty And Housing Crisis In Branson, MO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Branson, a premier tourism hub, attracts an estimated 10 million annual visitors, driving the region's economic engine. However, this seasonal industry often yields low-paying jobs without health insurance, contributing to significant struggles with adequate housing, health, and nutrition for many residents. Taney County's median household income is 17% less than Missouri's and 27% less than the national average, with a staggering 22% of Branson residents living in poverty – nearly double the national average.

"The Branson challenge is real, and Elevate Community is our comprehensive answer," said Bryan Stallings, co-founder of Elevate Branson with wife Amy. "We believe in addressing the root causes of poverty, not with handouts, but with a focus on meaningful employment and lasting change. Elevate Community is more than just housing; it's a testament to hope, dignity, and the power of a supportive community to help our neighbors help themselves."

Elevate Community: A Holistic Approach to Sustainable Living

Set to feature a total of 70 tiny homes centrally located with convenient access to Branson's employment opportunities, Elevate Community is carefully designed to provide efficient, attractive housing alongside a vital support network. Key features include:



Affordable and Dignified Living: Each 400 sq. ft. tiny home features a fully-furnished bedroom, a full bath, and a separate kitchen and living space, offering a comfortable and private dwelling. These homes are expertly built off-site by SolSource Greenbuild in Neosho, Missouri, and transported to the community.



Integrated Support System: Beyond housing, Elevate Community is deeply integrated with Elevate Branson's proven programs. Residents will benefit from integrated skills training and workforce development programs, enhancing career opportunities and long term quality of life improvement.



Strong Sense of Belonging: The community is designed to cultivate connections and improve the quality of life for residents, providing a true sense of belonging and a place to call home.

Significant Funding and Community Support: The project has garnered substantial support from both public and private sources, with federal and state grants totaling $3.9 million to date. Private donations of materials, services, and monetary contributions have exceeded $1 million, with 30 of the 48 tiny homes in Phase One already sponsored by private contributors. Phase Two will add 22 more tiny homes, bringing the total to 70 units. Additional financial support is needed.

"Real solutions take time, patience, and dedication," Stallings emphasized. "Since 2008, Elevate Branson has seen long-term success achieved with love, accountability, and community-wide support. Elevate Community embodies this philosophy, providing a stable foundation from which individuals can elevate their lives."

Residents are anticipated to begin occupying the first tiny homes in 2026. The demand for Elevate Community is already evident, with more than 200 applications for residency submitted, subject to income qualifications and thorough background checks.

About Elevate Branson: Elevate Branson is a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing the root causes of poverty in Branson, Missouri, and the surrounding Ozarks lakes area. Through resources, relationships, and a variety of programs, Elevate Branson emphasizes hope, dignity, and meaningful work, supporting the physical, relational, and spiritual needs of individuals and families to foster lasting change and community-wide support.

