The Mom's Choice Awards Names Molekule's Air Mini+ Air Purifier Among The Best In Family-Friendly Products
To be considered for an award, each entrant submits three identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.
With the evaluation process now complete, the testing samples submitted of the Air Mini+ will be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals and nonprofit organizations, contributing to cleaner indoor environments in spaces that need them most. To purchase or learn more about Molekule's line of FDA-cleared air purifiers, visit Molekule .
About Molekule
Molekule is redefining health and longevity by focusing on the air we breathe-one of the most critical elements of wellness. With indoor air often 5x more polluted than outdoor air, Molekule's patented PECO technology goes beyond standard HEPA filtration to destroy pollutants like mold, viruses, bacteria, and VOCs at a molecular level. Backed by 25+ years of research, Molekule's FDA-cleared air purifiers are scientifically proven to improve indoor air quality for homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses. It's all part of Molekule's vision: changing the world from the indoors out. Learn more at .
About the Mom's Choice Awards®
The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 60 countries.
Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.
