Cambrian And ING Announce $150 Million Facility

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Cambrian's WEPA platform delivers decentralized wastewater treatment, water reuse and renewable energy services to industrial facilities across North America. With growing pressure on water supplies and aging infrastructure, Cambrian's model offers industrial clients cost savings while improving resilience and recovering valuable resources.

"This collaboration with ING marks a significant milestone in Cambrian's mission to revolutionize water and energy infrastructure," said Matthew Silver, CEO of Cambrian. "The facility will empower us to scale our impact by further reducing the cost of delivery, providing sustainable solutions that align with our clients' financial, operational and sustainability goals."

"We are proud to support Cambrian in its efforts to transform wastewater into a valuable resource," said Gael Cornet, Director at ING Capital LLC. "This facility exemplifies our commitment to partnering with companies that are at the forefront of sustainable innovation."

The partnership builds upon Cambrian's recent growth and commitment of $200M in equity to the WEPA model in the commercial and industrial water and energy market, announced in November 2023.

About Cambrian Innovation

Cambrian is a leading provider of advanced wastewater treatment and resource recovery solutions. Through its Water-Energy Purchase Agreement (WEPA) model, Cambrian delivers turnkey, sustainable infrastructure that enables industrial clients to reduce water usage, recover energy, and meet regulatory requirements. For more information, visit

About ING Capital LLC

ING Capital LLC is a financial services firm offering a full array of wholesale financial lending products and advisory services to its corporate and institutional clients. ING Capital LLC is an indirect U.S. subsidiary of ING Bank NV, part of ING Groep NV (NYSE: ING ), a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is: empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 60,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 100 countries. Please note that neither ING Groep NV nor ING Bank NV have a banking license in the U.S. and are therefore not permitted to conduct banking activities in the U.S.

