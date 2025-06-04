The Mach 1 Group Named Finalist For Houston's PRSA Excalibur And IABC Bronze Quill Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mach 1 has been named a finalist PRSA Houston Chapter's 40th Annual Excalibur Awards for its work on the Texas Secretary of State's 2024 Voter Education Tour, nominated in the category of Best Public Service/Non-Profit/Public Affairs Campaigns. The campaign achieved unprecedented results, generating more than 1,000 media mentions and contributing to a 5% increase in voter registration compared to 2022. Finalists will be celebrated at a gala on June 26 at The Majestic Metro in downtown Houston.

Mach 1 has also been selected by the Houston Chapter of the IABC as a winner in the Bronze Quill Awards in Division 1: Communication Management. The winning entry will be revealed at a June 12 gala at the downtown Houston Club.

"We're thrilled to be honored by the Houston chapters of PRSA and IABC, a testament to the caliber of our team and the relentless drive we bring to our work," said Katherine McLane, Mach 1 Founder and CEO. "It's an honor to be celebrated in one of the most prestigious and competitive communications arenas in the State of Texas and the nation."

Mach 1's Houston work is powered by Vice President Caroline Payne, whose standout client management and political instincts have made her uniquely qualified to spearhead complex communications campaigns.

"These Houston-based awards reflect the deliberate, high-impact approach that defines Mach 1," said Mach 1 Partner and Chief Operating Officer Mary Love. "We've made an intentional investment in excellence, and it's incredibly rewarding to see that commitment recognized."

About the Mach 1 Group

Mach 1 is a nationally-recognized, award-winning Austin-based firm serving organizations and individuals whose interests are in the public realm. A certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB), being 100 percent female-founded and owned, the firm's team is comprised of communications experts with decades of experience successfully navigating media attention, crisis response, reputation management, branding, legislative and regulatory initiatives and campaigns.

