The Mach 1 Group Named Finalist For Houston's PRSA Excalibur And IABC Bronze Quill Awards
Mach 1 has also been selected by the Houston Chapter of the IABC as a winner in the Bronze Quill Awards in Division 1: Communication Management. The winning entry will be revealed at a June 12 gala at the downtown Houston Club.
"We're thrilled to be honored by the Houston chapters of PRSA and IABC, a testament to the caliber of our team and the relentless drive we bring to our work," said Katherine McLane, Mach 1 Founder and CEO. "It's an honor to be celebrated in one of the most prestigious and competitive communications arenas in the State of Texas and the nation."
Mach 1's Houston work is powered by Vice President Caroline Payne, whose standout client management and political instincts have made her uniquely qualified to spearhead complex communications campaigns.
"These Houston-based awards reflect the deliberate, high-impact approach that defines Mach 1," said Mach 1 Partner and Chief Operating Officer Mary Love. "We've made an intentional investment in excellence, and it's incredibly rewarding to see that commitment recognized."
For more information about The Mach 1 Group, please visit .
About the Mach 1 Group
Mach 1 is a nationally-recognized, award-winning Austin-based firm serving organizations and individuals whose interests are in the public realm. A certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB), being 100 percent female-founded and owned, the firm's team is comprised of communications experts with decades of experience successfully navigating media attention, crisis response, reputation management, branding, legislative and regulatory initiatives and campaigns.
Media Contact:
Carsyn Collins – [email protected]
SOURCE The Mach 1 Group LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment