Goosehead Insurance Launches New Program To Support Veterans On Path To Business Ownership

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. , (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal lines insurance agency, today launched the Veteran Initiative Program (VIP), designed to support and recruit military veterans on their path to become business owners. The program empowers veterans to apply their unique skills from active duty through professional development, mentorship and real-world learning to build thriving Goosehead franchises and achieve lasting financial independence.

According to the International Franchise Association , 14% of franchisees are veterans and they are more likely to hire other veteran employees with similar backgrounds and work ethic. Goosehead Insurance's VIP provides driven, former service members with a unique pathway to entrepreneurship in the growing and resilient insurance industry. Through the program, the company equips veterans, regardless of prior insurance experience, with the comprehensive support and training needed to operate a successful franchise:



Comprehensive Business Training and Ongoing Support: Mirroring the structured coaching and leadership veterans experienced during their service, ensuring they are set up for long-term success.

Access to Industry-Leading Technology: Simplifying sales and marketing efforts by identifying target markets and streamlining the process of matching clients with the best insurance products.

A Dedicated Veteran Development Team: Providing specialized guidance and mentorship throughout their journey as franchise owners.

Geographic Flexibility: Allowing veterans to establish their franchises in locations that suit their personal and professional goals, with opportunities available in up to 39 states. A 20% Discount on the Initial Franchise Fee: Demonstrating Goosehead Insurance's commitment to making franchise ownership more accessible to veterans.



“After 23 years in the military, I've seen that veterans bring a unique mindset and valuable skills honed in high pressure situations, such as leadership, discipline, grit and a strong work ethic - all critical to building a successful business,” said Ben Walker, Sr. Manager of the Veteran Initiative Program at Goosehead Insurance.“We have 40+ operating veteran-owned franchises nationwide, and the Veteran Initiative Program demonstrates Goosehead's growing commitment to giving even more veterans a seat at the table.”

“The Veteran Initiative Program showcases our commitment to real-world learning, professional development and fostering success across our franchise network. We are excited to bring more veterans into our proven franchise model and give them a competitive edge toward financial independence,” added Walker.

The program was inspired by the success of veteran franchisees like Tim McMullin, whose agency in Pennsylvania recently achieved a $10 million book of business.

“At Goosehead Insurance, I've been able to achieve remarkable results by leaning into my strengths and channeling skillsets acquired during my military service,” said McMullin.“Now, as a successful franchise owner, I can also help others along their journey - something I'm both eager to do and proud to say I can, thanks to Goosehead.”

For more information, please visit goosehead.com/military .



About Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit or .

Contacts

Mission North for Goosehead Insurance

Email: ...; ...