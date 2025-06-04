Hospital ECAT Win Enables Lovell To Broaden Access To Critical Equipment Across VA And Dod

Lovell Government Services wins ECAT

- Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government ServicesPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lovell Government Services (Lovell), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), has been awarded a Hospital ECAT (Electronic Catalog) contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). The award enhances Lovell's ability to deliver essential medical and surgical equipment to federal health care agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD).The award strengthens Lovell's mission to streamline access to patient-ready solutions that support timely, high-quality care for veterans and service members across the country.“Securing a Hospital ECAT contract is a major step forward in our mission to serve those who serve,” said Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services.“This award allows us to rapidly equip federal providers with the reliable tools they need, whether at a VA hospital, DoD facility, or in response to an emergency deployment.”Through this contract, federal buyers will now have streamlined access to a wide range of equipment and services. The equipment includes, but is not limited to, the following:1. Hospital Supply Division Equipment:.Examination tables/surgical tables.Hospital beds/chairs/stretchers.Laboratory analyzers.Repair parts for medical equipment.Litters.Sterilizers.Medical refrigerators and other medical storage systems.Ophthalmic equipment.Dental equipment.Medical simulation equipment that is used for training purposes2. Capital Equipment Division Equipment:.Pulse oximeters.Aspirators.Infusion pumps.Suction apparatus.Resuscitators.Medical lasers.Dental X-Ray systems (Digital).Robotic surgery systemsThis development broadens Lovell's role in supporting healthcare providers nationwide, helping to ensure that critical medical equipment is accessible wherever and whenever it is needed most.The ECAT program is a web-based ordering platform managed by the DLA to simplify the acquisition of medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and supplies for government purchasers. Lovell's award supports federal procurement goals while offering agencies the benefits of SDVOSB contracting and high-quality vendor partnerships.For more information, visit .________________________________________About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at .

Jeff McKay

Lovell Government Services

+1 850-912-4680

email us here

