Nivin Pauly Plays Antagonist Walter In Raghava Lawrence's Upcoming Action Thriller 'Benz'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 4 (IANS) The makers of director Bakkiyaraj Kannan's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Benz', featuring actor Raghava Lawrence in the lead, on Wednesday announced that actor Nivin Pauly would play the antagonist's character of Walter in the film.

Director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, who took to his X timeline to share the link to a character promo that the makers released on Wednesday, wrote, "Soft boy? That was yesterday. Nivin Pauly 2.0-our certified Baddie, Breaking hearts and Breaking rules & Breaking bad. Meet #Walter, @nivinofficial."

The character promo which the makers released begins with sounds emanating from a room as if somebody is getting bludgeoned there. Soon, Nivin Pauly, with his body decked in gold ornaments and carrying a huge metal hammer from which bloods seems to be dripping, walks out. He sports a smile only to reveal golden teeth.

He turns around to ask another character (also played by Nivin Pauly) the name of a person. The other character, which is busy eating and which comes across as a naive, uneducated individual, tells the villain it is 'Bens' and then after a while, corrects the spelling to say, 'Benz'. We then get to know that the antagonist's name is Walter. Walter then says, "When a head inside a helmet itself is cut like the head of a goat, who..." and laughs suggestively. The character promo ends with Walter describing himself. He says," A dirty mind, a beautiful heart deadly combination. Love you Walter!"

The film has triggered huge interest as ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj is producing this film along with Sudhan Sundaram, and Jagadish Palanisamy.

From the character promo, one gets the impression that Nivin Pauly plays two characters in the film.

Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar‬. Cinematography for the film is by Goutham George and editing is by Philomin Raj. Art direction for the film has been done by Jacki while Pradeep Boopathi is serving as the creative producer.