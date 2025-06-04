At the UN, Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto alleged that India demonizes Muslims post the Pahalgam terror attack. A foreign Muslim journalist countered, noting that Indian Muslim military officers, including Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, led Operation Sindoor briefings. Bhutto, caught off-guard, acknowledged the point without rebuttal, exposing flaws in Pakistan's narrative.

