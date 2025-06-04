Bengaluru: 3 Feared Dead In Stampede Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB Celebrations

Bengaluru: What began as a joyous occasion to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's historic IPL victory turned chaotic near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday evening, as thousands of fans thronged the area for the grand felicitation ceremony. In the ensuing rush and lack of crowd control, more than 20 people were reportedly trampled, with five individuals sustaining serious injuries.

According to initial reports, three to four people suffered minor injuries due to overcrowding. Among the seriously injured were two young men and two women who were caught in the middle of the surging crowd. Three people are feared dead in what appears to be a stampede-like situation.

The #RCB fans love for this team is beyond beliefHats off to #Bengaluru policeFew fans were injured due to overcrowding... Police took them to hospital in the jeep twitter/jNcKgwWPvm

- Gautam (@gautyou) June 4, 2025

Police and members of the public acted quickly to rescue those affected, using police vehicles and auto-rickshaws to transport them to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Eyewitnesses reported overcrowding, confusion, and inadequate crowd management as key factors behind the incident. With thousands attempting to gather near the stadium despite limited access due to the limited pass-only policy, the situation escalated quickly.

The Bengaluru Police had earlier issued an advisory asking the public to avoid roads surrounding the stadium and Vidhana Soudha between 3 PM and 8 PM. However, massive crowds still gathered, leading to chaos outside the venue.

Authorities are now reviewing the incident and have assured medical assistance for all injured. Further updates are awaited from the police and hospital authorities regarding the condition of those seriously hurt.