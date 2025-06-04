403
Türkiye, EU Strengthen Trade Relations
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Ministry of Trade announced on Wednesday that the "Positive Agenda" in its trade relationship with the European Union is progressing, and this has been mirrored in the recent trade statistics between the two sides.
According to a statement from the ministry, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic held discussions in Paris during the Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
The statement detailed that the conversation encompassed recent shifts in global commerce and the potential for deepening collaboration within the context of the Customs Union.
They also addressed the primary topics of bilateral trade relations, as well as the needs and concerns of the business community.
A key issue raised was the ongoing challenges related to the EU Schengen visa procedures, which were examined thoroughly.
As a result of the meeting, it was mutually agreed that the second High-Level Trade Dialogue session between Türkiye and the EU would take place on July 1, 2025, in Ankara.
This future gathering will include participation from both the business sector and non-governmental organizations, aiming to explore all relevant matters in bilateral relations and to consider practical cooperation opportunities and proposed solutions.
Key themes of the “Trade Dialogue” mechanism—which has become a formal ministerial-level platform between Türkiye and the EU—were also deliberated during the session.
The discussions further highlighted the significance of unified strategies between the EU and Turkish economies, especially in the context of global volatility, rising protectionist policies, and economic transformation.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing mutual integration.
