Mcgowan Financial Lines Welcomes Industry Leader Daniel Lazarz To The Team

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Prior to McGowan, Dan was a Director in the ExecPro, Healthcare, and Cyber practice groups of CRC Group, contributing to the firm's successful growth in its Dallas offices. He has also held positions of increasing responsibility at Swett & Crawford, Lockton, Crum & Forster, and The St. Paul, having previously resided in both Los Angeles and Chicago. A proud Marquette University alum, Dan now brings his broad carrier and brokerage background to The McGowan Companies.

Known for building profitable brokerage teams and navigating complex placements, Dan and his teams have earned a reputation for responsiveness, strategic insight, and long-term client partnerships. Bringing a collaborative leadership mindset, Dan is passionate about building long-term partnerships and helping clients navigate the evolving world of specialty insurance. His arrival marks an exciting step forward in McGowan's continued growth in the world of Financial Lines insurance.

"We are excited to welcome Dan to McGowan," said Thomas B. McGowan IV, CEO of The McGowan Companies. "Our intent is to constantly expand our offerings and become the preeminent and preferred wholesale insurance brokerage for Professional Liability and Management Liability in the United States. Dan's extensive experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable towards this goal. Further, his commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier insurance solutions."

Outside of work, Dan values time with his wife and their eight children, finding balance between the demands of a dynamic career and a full family life.

Daniel Lazarz can be reached at [email protected] or (214) 415-1421

About The McGowan Companies:

The McGowan Companies is one of the oldest, largest, and most respected organizations of its type in the United States. In fact, our oldest subsidiary was founded in 1836. As one of the leading insurance brokers and intermediaries in the United States, McGowan is dedicated to providing its 92,000+ brokers and more than 1,000,000 insureds with superb service and competitively-priced, flexible, and creative products that dynamically respond to and capitalize on changes in the insurance marketplace. McGowan is a multi-generational, family-owned and operated conglomerate of 100+ business units (e.g. - insurance brokerages, wholesale insurance brokerages, programs/program administrators, captive management companies, reinsurance intermediaries, and financial service providers). To learn more, Think McGowan TM and visit .

Contact:

Karl I. Olson | Managing Director & National Practice Leader – Financial Lines

McGowan Financial Lines | A: 20595 Lorain Road, Fairview Park, OH 44126 C: (510) 858-6854 | E: [email protected]



SOURCE McGowan Companies