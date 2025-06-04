Mcgowan Financial Lines Welcomes Industry Leader Daniel Lazarz To The Team
Known for building profitable brokerage teams and navigating complex placements, Dan and his teams have earned a reputation for responsiveness, strategic insight, and long-term client partnerships. Bringing a collaborative leadership mindset, Dan is passionate about building long-term partnerships and helping clients navigate the evolving world of specialty insurance. His arrival marks an exciting step forward in McGowan's continued growth in the world of Financial Lines insurance.
"We are excited to welcome Dan to McGowan," said Thomas B. McGowan IV, CEO of The McGowan Companies. "Our intent is to constantly expand our offerings and become the preeminent and preferred wholesale insurance brokerage for Professional Liability and Management Liability in the United States. Dan's extensive experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable towards this goal. Further, his commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier insurance solutions."
Outside of work, Dan values time with his wife and their eight children, finding balance between the demands of a dynamic career and a full family life.
Daniel Lazarz can be reached at [email protected] or (214) 415-1421
About The McGowan Companies:
The McGowan Companies is one of the oldest, largest, and most respected organizations of its type in the United States. In fact, our oldest subsidiary was founded in 1836. As one of the leading insurance brokers and intermediaries in the United States, McGowan is dedicated to providing its 92,000+ brokers and more than 1,000,000 insureds with superb service and competitively-priced, flexible, and creative products that dynamically respond to and capitalize on changes in the insurance marketplace. McGowan is a multi-generational, family-owned and operated conglomerate of 100+ business units (e.g. - insurance brokerages, wholesale insurance brokerages, programs/program administrators, captive management companies, reinsurance intermediaries, and financial service providers). To learn more, Think McGowan TM and visit .
