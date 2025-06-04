New Owner Purchases Their Second Postalannex To Continue Offering Shipping And Office Services In Chula Vista, California

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services in Their Communities

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Chula Vista, CA to a new owner. This is the second PostalAnnex location they have purchased and the transition to new ownership ensures the community will continue benefiting from shipping and office services.

Located in the Plaza at Sunbow at 601 E Palomar St. Ste. C, in Chula Vista, CA 91911, this PostalAnnex remains committed to adding a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, passport services, and more.

"PostalAnnex has provided me with valuable support with my other PostalAnnex location in Carlsbad, CA and the brand franchise is great. I am looking to expand more in the future," said the new owner. "Our latest location is also in a new community and I enjoy finding ways to serve their needs. I highly recommend Annex Brands to friends and family if they're thinking of starting a business."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're excited to see the continued growth of the PostalAnnex brand in the Chula Vista community under the new ownership," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Annex Brands. "The new owner is familiar with our franchise model and we look forward to their plans for future expansion."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit .

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

