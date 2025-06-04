Holistic Self-Care For Women Promises Total Mind-Body Renewal In Just 30 Days

This isn't just another Self-Help book. Holistic Self-Care for Women delivers actionable, easy-to-implement strategies for lasting transformation. Designed for busy women, it gives you the tools to embrace self-care while managing daily responsibilities with grace and confidence. Here's what you'll learn:



Personalized Self-Care Routines : Discover routines that are fully customizable to your unique lifestyle - no matter how busy your schedule is.

Proven Wellness Strategies : Master practical techniques for weight loss, better sleep, improved mental health, and more-all designed to rejuvenate you from the inside out.

Daily Affirmations & Journaling : Strengthen your mindset, boost your self-image with empowering wellness practices that help you stay motivated.

Nurturing Relationships : Build stronger connections with loved ones while prioritizing self-love and compassion daily.

Stress-Busting Techniques : Learn how to manage stress, build resilience, and incorporate mindfulness into your everyday life. BONUS 30-Day Self-Care Challenge : Kickstart your journey with a 30-day challenge that's simple, yet powerful-designed to make lasting changes that you'll love.

Real Results:

"Holistic Self-Care for Women" by Lori Gradley is a well-rounded, step-by-step, self care gem. It is easy to follow and sure to inspire empowerment in any woman's day to day life."- Dr. Laura Brown, ND, Guelph, ON

"Lori Gradley reminds us that we are important, and that self care and self love are vital. This book is like a hug from a friend. Get 2 copies, you are going to want to give one to someone you love!" - Kim Bourne, Concord, Podcaster: 'Angel On My Shoulder'

"Useful information on Self Discovery, releasing stress, positive mindset & affirmations, even a 30-day Self Care Challenge for reinforcement" - Jodie Cary, Australia

Ready to Reclaim Your Happiness?

If life has left you feeling disconnected from your true self this transformative book is your path to rediscovering balance, joy, and vitality back into your life. Take the first step by purchasing your copy of Holistic Self-Care for Women today!

About Lori Gradley

Lori Gradley is a renowned international bestselling author, mindset coach, and wellness expert. With decades of experience in personal development, Lori empowers women worldwide to embrace their full potential. Her previous book, How to Think and Succeed by Empowering Your Mind, has received five-star reviews globally. As the CEO of Splendid Inspiration, Lori offers wellness courses & mindset coaching to help people live their best lives. Based in Ontario, Canada, Lori is a devoted mother and wife.

