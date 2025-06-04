Kasheesh Names Chris Hartley Chief Product And Operations Officer

Former PayPal product strategist brings deep fintech experience to guide next phase of growth and arm more consumers with a flexible payment solution to stay financially on track

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasheesh , the first personalized payment product that lets you split purchases across your existing cards, today announced Chris Hartley has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Product and Operations Officer. Hartley will oversee Kasheesh's product strategy and daily operations, reporting directly to CEO Sam Miller.

Hartley is a seasoned fintech operator, known for scaling high-impact financial products that deliver measurable customer and business value. Prior to Kasheesh, he spent more than a decade at PayPal, where he held a variety of leadership roles across product, marketing, commercial strategy and operations. During his tenure at PayPal, he helped pioneer debit card innovations, led proactive issuance strategies and launched integrated onboarding solutions that simplified the user experience and increased adoption.

"Chris has spent his career building products that help people move, manage and access money in more intelligent ways," said Sam Miller, Co-Founder and CEO at Kasheesh. "His deep experience and personal commitment to build solutions that foster financial well-being aligns perfectly with the ethos of Kasheesh. Chris' leadership will be critical as we scale and grow to help more consumers take control over their finances and avoid taking on new loans."

Hartley's journey as a cancer survivor and advocate has informed a leadership style rooted in empathy, resilience and purpose.

"At Kasheesh, our mission is rooted in expanding financial access and empowering smarter spending-but behind that mission is breakthrough technology," said Chris Hartley, Chief Product and Operating Officer at Kasheesh. "The way we manage money is changing. Most people no longer rely on a single account or income stream. In today's mobile economy, we're earning and receiving funds through gig work, side hustles, digital platforms, and multiple financial institutions. Yet the tools for pooling and using that money haven't kept up. Kasheesh isn't just another card you add to your digital wallet-we are better than your digital wallet. We give you a single place to manage access to all your money. Kasheesh lets you combine funds from your primary debit or credit card account, your fintech 'fun money' card, or even that gift card waiting for you in the junk drawer. We give customers the ability to bring all their money together and take back control over finances that are currently scattered across different banks, cards, and fintech platforms. Kasheesh delivers the flexibility today's customers need to spend on their terms."

Hartley will be working closely with teams across the organization to drive user growth, expand platform capabilities and maintain operational excellence. Initially, he'll be focused on helping Kasheesh refine customer onboarding flows, optimize card servicing, provide support for key branding efforts and will help lay the groundwork for AI-driven financial insights.

About Kasheesh:

Kasheesh is a flexible payment platform that gives users more control over how they pay for everyday purchases. The platform allows consumers to split a single transaction across multiple existing credit, debit, and prepaid cards-helping them manage spending and cash flow more confidently. Kasheesh is designed as a smarter alternative to Buy Now, Pay Later and other fixed-payment models, offering the ability to use what you already have, in the way that works best for you. Kasheesh works anywhere Mastercard is accepted, including mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Wallet. Users can create a reusable Kasheesh card for everyday purchases or a one-time card for single transactions. To learn more, visit .

Kasheesh Inc. is a financial technology company, not an FDIC insured depository institution. Banking services provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Member FDIC. The Mastercard® Pre-paid Card is issued by Bangor Savings Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circle design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Spend anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Media Contact:

Aaron Berger

A/M Partners

917 355 8959

[email protected]

SOURCE Kasheesh

