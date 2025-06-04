Mindset Medical Announces FDA Clearance For Its Contactless Respiratory Rate Measurement Device
PHOENIX, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindset Medical, Inc. ("Mindset Medical" or the "Company"), a digital health company, today announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its latest contactless vital sign monitoring solution. The Informed Vital Core (IVC) App is a software-only medical device that measures respiratory rate through smartphones, tablets, or laptop cameras.
This milestone marks Mindset Medical's second FDA clearance in less than a year, building on the success of its previously cleared pulse rate measurement device on November 18, 2024. With these clearances, Mindset Medical is closer to transforming the delivery of care with innovative telehealth technology.
Mindset Medical can now offer another solution for healthcare providers to gather physiological information from their patients without needing physical contact or dedicated hardware. Software on phones, tablets, and laptops can easily be deployed in clinical and outpatient facilities, remote care environments, long-term care settings, or the patient's home. Telemedicine skyrocketed due to COVID-19, as many barriers to adoption were removed, allowing video conferencing to become routine.
"Video alone is not enough. Patients and providers deserve virtual services with fewer barriers and limitations because we are all patients at the end of the day. The next step is purpose-built virtual health offerings that can legitimately provide brick-and-mortar experiences. Virtual healthcare remains a permanent fixture moving forward, and we have only scratched the surface of how we use technology to address shortcomings with the health system."
-- Mitch Foster, Chairman and CEO of Mindset Medical.
Mindset Medical envisions a future where vital signs and diagnoses can be captured with nothing more than everyday devices. This will help bridge gaps in access to healthcare, reduce the burden on providers, and improve chances for earlier intervention.
The company continues developing its platform to include additional vital sign measurements, working closely with clinicians and patients to ensure each new feature meets their needs.
About Mindset Medical
Mindset Medical, Inc. (mindsetmedical ), headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, was formed by several members of Excelsius Surgical, a robotic surgical platform. Recently, Mindset Medical has developed proprietary signal-processing algorithms that extract health measurements from video. Combined with AI technology for advanced image analysis and facial recognition, these algorithms transform patients' smartphones into contactless vital sign measurement devices. Mindset Medical utilizes secure and encrypted links delivered to patients from healthcare providers to collect up-to-the-minute patient data and accurate remote physiological measurements.
Contact
For media, sales, or investor inquiries, please email [email protected] or [email protected] . We can also be reached at 480.269.0859.
HASHTAGS
#healthcare #telehealth #healthequity #vitals #physiological
SOCIAL MEDIA PROFILES
Linkedin:
SOURCE Mindset Medical, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment