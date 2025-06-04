General Recycled's Patented Aramid Recycling Technology Earns Industry Acclaim At NAUMD Conference

Monterey Textiles' Eco-Fyre® Wins Innovation Award for Sustainability with Support from GR's Closed-Loop System

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Recycled® (GR) is proud to announce that its patented aramid recycling technology played a pivotal role in the development of Monterey Textiles' new Eco-Fyre® fabric, which was honored with the Innovation Award for Sustainability at the 2025 Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) annual conference.

"Monterey's success with Eco-Fyre® underscores the value and potential of our patented recycling process," said Ted Parker , President of General Recycled. "Partnering with Monterey and Filspec to bring this sustainable solution to market has been incredibly rewarding. This recognition highlights the growing industry demand for circular, closed-loop innovations in flame-resistant textiles."

Eco-Fyre® is a breakthrough recycled aramid fabric engineered for demanding applications in the oil and gas industry. Enabled by GR's proprietary recycling process, the fabric is created by transforming end-of-life aramid garments into high-quality recycled fiber, yarn, and certified flame-resistant fabric. The result is a true closed-loop system that significantly reduces textile waste and extends the lifecycle of critical PPE materials.

"We're proud to welcome Eco-Fyre® into our expanding portfolio of recycled aramid products," said Dave Kasper , Vice President of Sales & Product Development at General Recycled. "The teams at Monterey Textiles and Filspec, led by Randy Williams , have done outstanding work bringing another product to market!"

About General Recycled

General Recycled® (GR) is a leader in sustainable textile innovation, specializing in advanced recycling technologies for high-performance fabrics. GR's patented processes enable industries to reduce waste and adopt circular economy solutions-without sacrificing quality, performance, or safety.

Media Contact:

Dave Kasper

Vice President, Sales & Product Development

General Recycled®

604-807-7279

[email protected]



SOURCE General Recycled

