Queens Orthodontist Dr. Isaak Yelizar Introduces Revolutionary Aligner Technology At National Conference

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rego Park's leading orthodontist, Dr. Isaak Yelizar of SimpliBraces, unveiled groundbreaking orthodontic technology at the 2025 American Association of Orthodontics (AAO) annual conference in Philadelphia. His presentation showcased the innovative A6 Mandibular Advancement system by Angel Aligners, which promises to transform treatment options for Queens and New York City residents seeking orthodontic care.

"This approach significantly shortens treatment time and improves efficiency compared to traditional methods," explained Dr. Yelizar, whose practice has become a destination for advanced orthodontic care in Queens. "Local patients can now access the same revolutionary technology being discussed at national conferences."

The A6 system addresses bite misalignment due to lower jaw positioning issues while simultaneously straightening teeth-combining what traditionally required separate treatment phases. For patients throughout Queens, Rego Park, Forest Hills, and surrounding communities, this means fewer office visits and faster results.

Dr. Yelizar, who serves the diverse communities of Queens with multilingual orthodontic care, has established SimpliBraces as a neighborhood institution committed to accessible, advanced treatment options. "Straight teeth empower our Queens patients with confidence and transform their lives," notes Dr. Yelizar, whose practice offers flexible payment plans for families throughout the borough.

The AAO conference, held from April 25-27, 2025, featured Dr. Yelizar among top specialists presenting innovations that will shape the future of orthodontic care nationwide. His recognition on this prestigious national platform reflects the world-class orthodontic care available to Queens residents at his Rego Park office.

Local patients seeking more information about these advanced treatment options can visit SimpliBraces' newly renovated Rego Park office, conveniently located near public transportation options serving the Queens community.

About SimpliBraces:

SimpliBraces provides state-of-the-art orthodontic care to patients throughout Queens and the surrounding New York City area. The practice specializes in customized treatment plans using the latest technology, including Angel Aligners, traditional braces, and interceptive treatments for children. Dr. Yelizar and his multilingual team serve the diverse Queens community with flexible scheduling and payment options.

Location:

Dr. Isaak Yelizar

SimpliBraces

63-109 Saunders St #Ba2

Rego Park, NY 11374

simplibraces

[email protected]

929-229-1009

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cheryl Hotra, Marketing Relations

[email protected]

877-868-4232

SOURCE SimpliBraces

