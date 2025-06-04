Pure Storage Selects Maxval's Max-IDS To Enhance Patent Prosecution Efficiency And Accuracy

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal"), a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) management solutions, announced today that Pure Storage, a global leader in data storage technology and services, has selected Max-IDS to modernize and automate its Information Disclosure Statement (IDS) management process.

Max-IDS is a powerful and intelligent solution designed to streamline IDS workflows by automating reference management across patent families, reducing manual effort, and ensuring compliance with USPTO regulations. By eliminating redundancies and mitigating risks related to prior art tracking, Max-IDS helps IP teams operate with greater precision and efficiency.

"Pure Storage has built its reputation on innovation and operational excellence," said Kurt Wedel, Chief Revenue Officer at MaxVal. "With Max-IDS, they are advancing their IP operations with a solution that not only reduces risk but also enhances the accuracy and speed of their patent prosecution activities. We are proud to support their continued growth with our trusted platform."

"Managing IDS filings across a rapidly evolving patent portfolio presents both complexity and opportunity," said Elizabeth Morris, Legal Director, IP and Product at Pure Storage. "Max-IDS delivers the automation and control we need to reduce risk, ensure accuracy, and drive efficiency. It enables our team to focus on innovation while maintaining the highest standards of IP compliance."

MaxVal empowers corporations and law firms to overcome common IDS challenges by providing solutions that help reduce the risk of patent invalidation, minimize costly supplemental filings and Requests for Continued Examination (RCEs), and lower operational costs through automation. By removing time-consuming manual tasks, MaxVal enables IP teams to focus on high-value activities that fuel innovation and portfolio growth.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business – always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, as evidenced by the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry. For more information, visit .

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, FlashBlade, FlashBlade//S, FlashBlade//EXA, and the marks in the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at purestorage/trademarks. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About MaxVal

Based in Silicon Valley, MaxVal is a leading global provider of intellectual property (IP) management solutions, offering end-to-end technology and services that simplify and enhance the entire IP lifecycle. Since 2004, MaxVal has been delivering innovative, secure, and scalable solutions for corporations and law firms worldwide. With a deep commitment to client success, MaxVal offers a full range of services, including its flagship IP management platform, Symphony, the industry-leading IDS solution, Max-IDS, along with IP administrative support, search services, docketing, renewals, patent illustrations, and more. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and top IP law firms, MaxVal helps businesses maximize the value of their IP portfolios while ensuring operational efficiency, quality, and data security.

Media Contact:

Elisa Cooper

208-863-9361

[email protected]

SOURCE MaxVal Group, Inc.

